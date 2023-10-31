You need to solve the Cult Stash puzzle by a Break Room in Watery to get the Crossbow code in Alan Wake 2.

To help you out, we've quickly provided the correct Crossbow code below, but have also went over how to solve the Crossbow puzzle in Alan Wake 2 if you'd like to find the code yourself.

Alan Wake 2 Crossbow code

The Crossbow code in Alan Wake 2 is 527.

Using this code on the Cult Stash by the Break Room north of the Downtown area in Watery opens the container with the Crossbow.

If you want to know how this code is obtained, you can read the puzzle solution detailed below.

How to get the Crossbow code in Alan Wake 2

The solution to this Cult Stash is appropriately archery-themed, as you have to count the bolts lodged in the numbers to the right to work out what order the numbers go in.

So as '5', '2', and '7' are the only numbers with arrows in them, these are the numbers you need to do an arrow count for. Using this logic, you can see that the code for the Crossbow is ordered '527'.

Once you get the Crossbow, we highly recommend you use it, as its bolts can be reused one more time if you pick them up from an enemy after killing them. Using your Manuscript Fragments to upgrade the Crossbow and add an additional shot before reloading is also recommended, as it takes a long time to reload the Crossbow.

There are lots of Crossbow Bolts in the surrounding Watery area, but if you need some more, be sure to open other Cult Stashes while you're in Watery, Cauldron Lake, and Bright Falls.

All the best exploring as Saga in Alan Wake 2!