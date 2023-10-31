If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to get the Lighthouse Key in Alan Wake 2

How to get into the Lighthouse in Watery.

saga aiming her flashlight at a lighthouse on the edge of a cliff with a muddy path below it
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing
Jessica Orr avatar
Guide by Jessica Orr Senior Guides Writer
Published on

You need the Lighthouse Key in Alan Wake 2 in order to get into the Lighthouse in the Watery area.

We've briefly detailed how to get the Lighthouse Key in Alan Wake 2 below, but fair warning, it takes quite a while to find everything you need, and the rewards aren't anything spectacular.

For more help exploring Bright Falls and its surrounding areas, we've also got pages on Cult Stash locations and puzzle solutions, the bolt cutters location, and the General Store code for the shotgun.

Alan Wake 2 -- The Dark Place Trailer Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023.Watch on YouTube

How to get the Lighthouse Key in Alan Wake 2

You need to find and open every Cult Stash to get the Lighthouse Key in Alan Wake 2. That's 22 stashes across the Cauldron Lake, Watery, and Bright Falls areas - quite the time sink! If you need help locating the stashes or solving the puzzles, then check out our page detailing all Cult Stash locations and puzzle solutions.

If you've been hunting them throughout your playthrough, then the last Cult Stash you're likely to open is the one in the Evidence Room of the Sheriff's Station.

first person view of an open cult stash container with a hand flare and flash bang inside, with the menu picture and text in the upper right corner of the lighthouse key after picking it up
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

If you're certain you've found and opened every Cult Stash and the Lighthouse Key still hasn't spawned for you, then you've unfortunately ran into a bug. Reloading a save before you opened your last stash might fix this, but if it doesn't, then you might not be able to access the Lighthouse in that particular playthrough.

The silver lining is that the spoils of the Lighthouse aren't that great, and you don't get a Trophy or Achievement for using the Lighthouse Key, so you aren't missing out on too much if you happen to get this annoying bug.

What's in the Lighthouse in Alan Wake 2?

The Lighthouse contains two Manuscript Pages, a note, and some resources. The resources randomly spawn, but you can get items like ammo, Trauma Pads, Flashbangs, Propane Tanks, and Hand Flares. Useful if you're running low, but seeing as you've already looted resources from the 22 Cult Stashes, it's a slightly underwhelming reward.

first person view of a planning sheet showing a lighthouse and suggested modifications to it
Ilmo has some interesting plans for the Lighthouse. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

The Manuscript Pages are the most interesting find, as they provide a little more backstory on Ilmo and Jaakko for those who want more details about the brothers.

All the best exploring as Saga in Alan Wake 2!

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them. 

About the Author
Jessica Orr avatar

Jessica Orr

Senior Guides Writer

Jessica is a guides writer from Northern Ireland who likes screaming at her TV. Often at horror movies, occasionally at a Fortnite win. When not damaging her vocal cords, Jessica likes stressing over her inventory in RPGs, and getting lost in open worlds.

Comments