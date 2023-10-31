You need the Lighthouse Key in Alan Wake 2 in order to get into the Lighthouse in the Watery area.

We've briefly detailed how to get the Lighthouse Key in Alan Wake 2 below, but fair warning, it takes quite a while to find everything you need, and the rewards aren't anything spectacular.

How to get the Lighthouse Key in Alan Wake 2

You need to find and open every Cult Stash to get the Lighthouse Key in Alan Wake 2. That's 22 stashes across the Cauldron Lake, Watery, and Bright Falls areas - quite the time sink! If you need help locating the stashes or solving the puzzles, then check out our page detailing all Cult Stash locations and puzzle solutions.

If you've been hunting them throughout your playthrough, then the last Cult Stash you're likely to open is the one in the Evidence Room of the Sheriff's Station.

If you're certain you've found and opened every Cult Stash and the Lighthouse Key still hasn't spawned for you, then you've unfortunately ran into a bug. Reloading a save before you opened your last stash might fix this, but if it doesn't, then you might not be able to access the Lighthouse in that particular playthrough.

The silver lining is that the spoils of the Lighthouse aren't that great, and you don't get a Trophy or Achievement for using the Lighthouse Key, so you aren't missing out on too much if you happen to get this annoying bug.

What's in the Lighthouse in Alan Wake 2?

The Lighthouse contains two Manuscript Pages, a note, and some resources. The resources randomly spawn, but you can get items like ammo, Trauma Pads, Flashbangs, Propane Tanks, and Hand Flares. Useful if you're running low, but seeing as you've already looted resources from the 22 Cult Stashes, it's a slightly underwhelming reward.

The Manuscript Pages are the most interesting find, as they provide a little more backstory on Ilmo and Jaakko for those who want more details about the brothers.

All the best exploring as Saga in Alan Wake 2!