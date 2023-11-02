All Alan Wake 2 Lunch Box locations

Lunch Boxes are useful collectibles for Saga in Alan Wake 2, as they contain Manuscript Fragments used for upgrading Saga's weapons.

To help you fight back the Taken as Saga, we've detailed all Lunch Box locations in Alan Wake 2 below, which includes where to find every Cauldron Lake, Watery, and Bright Falls Lunch Box.

Alan Wake 2 Lunch Boxes explained

There are 21 Lunch Boxes in Alan Wake 2, and they are only available to Saga while playing through her 'Return' chapters. You don't have to be on the hunt for Lunch Boxes while playing as Alan, he collects Words of Power to help him out instead.

Each Alex Casey Lunch Box contains a note from the person who placed it, and some Manuscript Fragments that you can use to upgrade Saga's weapons.

Keep in mind that there aren't enough Manuscript Fragments to get every weapon upgrade in Alan Wake 2, so choose wisely.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

Lunch Boxes are the trickiest collectible to spot, but keep an eye out for colourful knitting patterns scattered across the ground and hanging from trees. Follow the knitted trail and you'll likely find a Lunch Box at the end of the path.

Alternatively, just follow our guide to every Lunch Box location in Alan Wake 2:

Alan Wake 2 Lunch Box location 1

Area: Cauldron Lake.

Location: Near Mortar Falls sign.

Manuscript Fragments: 2.

This Lunch Box is located in the northern area of Cauldron Lake, northwest of the Bony-Legged Path landmark on your map. You'll know you're in the right area when you see the Mortar Falls sign near a cliff edge. Go left of the Mortar Falls sign to find this Lunch Box hiding in the trees.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake 2 Lunch Box location 2

Area: Cauldron Lake.

Location: Southern campsite.

Manuscript Fragments: 3.

This Lunch Box is located in the southern campsite area of Cauldron Lake, southwest of the General Store's location, down a path to the west of a stash location. It's by some tarp covering logs to the right of a note on UFOs.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake 2 Lunch Box location 3

Area: Cauldron Lake.

Location: FBC Station.

Manuscript Fragments: 2.

You'll find this Lunch Box location on a small ledge to the left of the small FBC Station building in the middle of Cauldron Lake. You get access to this path after a deputy gives you the Shortcut Key as part of the story. Just climb up the ledge when you get here to open the Lunch Box.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake 2 Lunch Box location 4

Area: Bright Falls.

Location: Biltmore Ave Park.

Manuscript Fragments: 5.

This Alex Casey Lunch Box is under a tree at the back of the small park on Biltmore Ave in Bright Falls, to the right of the circular band stand.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake 2 Lunch Box location 5

Area: Cauldron Lake.

Location: Campsite near Witch's Hut.

Manuscript Fragments: 1.

You'll find this Lunch Box to the right of the small campsite near the Witch's Hut in Cauldron Lake. This is the campsite where you get the correct fuse as part of the story in Chapter 2. There's also a journal entry and a container with some resources at this campsite.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake 2 Lunch Box location 6

Area: Cauldron Lake.

Location: Top of northern blocked landslide path.

Manuscript Fragments: 1.

Take the northern path by the General Store behind the blocked area marked in red on your map to find this Lunch Box at the the very top of the muddy landslide path. It's on the left-hand side by the blocked area marked in red on your map behind a tree with rainbow-coloured designs.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake 2 Lunch Box location 7

Area: Cauldron Lake.

Location: Path east of Withfinder's Station.

Manuscript Fragments: 9.

Once the flooding has gone away at the end of Saga's Chapter 2, you can head to Witchfinder's Station in the northwestern area of the Cauldron Lake map to find this Lunch Box on the Witchfinder's Station's eastern path.

If you're struggling to find this one amongst the trees, make sure you follow the path of colourful knitting and hanging symbols dotting the area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake 2 Lunch Box location 8

Area: Cauldron Lake.

Location: Northern end of the river.

Manuscript Fragments: 9.

You'll find this Lunch Box in Alan Wake 2 below a small waterfall at the very end of the river that runs under the northwestern side of the Cauldron Lake map. Once again, you have to wait until near the end of Saga's Chapter 2 for the flooding to go away in order to access this area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake 2 Lunch Box location 9

Area: Watery.

Location: Radio Tower.

Manuscript Fragments: 7.

From Downtown Watery, keep following the northern path until you come across a radio tower by some picnic tables. This Lunch Box is located in the northern tip of this Radio Tower area, near the edge of the cliff.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake 2 Lunch Box location 10

Area: Watery.

Location: Ranger's Cabin.

Manuscript Fragments: 5.

This Lunch Box is located in a campsite on the cliff overlooking the Ranger's Cabin in the northern part of Watery. Take the right-hand path when you cross the bridge on your way into Coffee World to find the camping site.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake 2 Lunch Box location 11

Area: Watery.

Location: Near Lighthouse Break Room.

Manuscript Fragments: 9.

Go up the southeastern stairs on the main road of Watery until you see the Break Room, then look to the cliff on the left to find this Alex Casey Lunch Box.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake 2 Lunch Box location 12

Area: Watery.

Location: Kalavela Knight's Workshop.

Manuscript Fragments: 6.

Go to the northern corner outside of the Kalavela Knight's Workshop, past the float, to find this Lunch Box between a boat and a shed.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake 2 Lunch Box location 13

Area: Watery.

Location: Trailer Park.

Manuscript Fragments: 7.

Enter the trailer park from the northern side and turn right to find this Lunch Box in the small park area, past the slide and swings.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake 2 Lunch Box location 14

Area: Watery.

Location: Coffee World southern entrance.

Manuscript Fragments: 9.

Exit Coffee World's southern entrance and turn left to find this Alex Casey Lunch Box inside the yellow structure adorned with balloons.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake 2 Lunch Box location 15

Area: Bright Falls.

Location: Western Bunker Woods.

Manuscript Fragments: 7.

You can find this Lunch Box down the path south of the Bunker Woods Break Room in Bright Falls, slightly off the beaten path, marked by colourful knitting.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake 2 Lunch Box location 16

Area: Bright Falls.

Location: First Floor Office of Valhalla Nursing Home.

Manuscript Fragments: 5.

This Bright Falls Lunch Box is in Rose's office on the first floor of the Valhalla Nursing Home, to the left of her desk.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake 2 Lunch Box location 17

Area: Bright Falls.

Location: Western Bunker Woods.

Manuscript Fragments: 9.

You can find this Lunch Box in the western corner of the woods near the Valhalla Nursing Home.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake 2 Lunch Box location 18

Area: Bright Falls.

Location: Bunker Woods southeastern coast.

Manuscript Fragments: 6.

After the flooding goes away at the end of Saga's Chapter 4, you can find this Lunch Box in the treeline by the Bunker Woods southeastern coast, near a Nursery Rhyme puzzle.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake 2 Lunch Box location 19

Area: Bright Falls.

Location: Hill northeast of Ranger Station.

Manuscript Fragments: 8.

This Lunch Box can be a little tricky to spot, but look out for the colourful symbols that mark the path uphill to find it looking above the previous Lunch Box location and Nursery Rhyme by the southeastern coast.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake 2 Lunch Box location 20

Area: Bright Falls.

Location: Billie's Boat Yard.

Manuscript Fragments: 9.

Head to the southwestern corner of Billie's Boat Yard after the flooding goes away at the end of Saga's Chapter 4 to find this Lunch Box near the water.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake 2 Lunch Box location 21

Area: Cauldron Lake.

Location: Rental Cabins.

Manuscript Fragments: 9.

Once you have the bolt cutters, return to the Rental Cabins at Cauldron Lake and enter the cabin directly across from the entrance. Go through the back door and turn right to gain access to the next cabin, which contains the final Lunch Box, right beside the door.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

That's all 21 Lunch Boxes found - remember to spend those Manuscript Fragments wisely!