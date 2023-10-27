You need to solve the Shrine St Station light puzzle in Alan Wake 2 while exploring the Subway area in Alan's Chapter 2 in order to progress with the story.

It's the first puzzle in Alan Wake 2 that requires you to use three Light Sources for its solution, so it can be a little tricky to work out at first.

To speed things along, we've got the exact Shrine St Station light puzzle solution detailed below, so you can get back to exploring The Dark Place and unravelling its mysteries.

How to solve Shrine St Station light puzzle in Alan Wake 2

Here's step-by-step instructions on how to solve the Shrine St Station light puzzle in Alan Wake 2:

Use the Angel Lamp on the centre light source so the middle wall disappears. Go the the right-hand light source by the 'Hunted' wall sign and use the Angel Lamp to create an opening to the right of the shopping carts. Stand at the end of the new opening, beside the all covered in graffiti, and use the Angel Lamp to get rid of the graffiti wall blocking the way. Walk a few steps forward into the new area, then use the Angel Lamp to bring the wall with the graffiti back. Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing Follow the new path to its end, then use the Angel Lamp on the new Light Source. Go back to the graffiti wall and use the Angel Lamp to make it disappear again. Step into the area that appears after getting rid of the graffiti wall then use the Angel Lamp to make the graffiti wall reappear. You can now go straight through the middle without any blockages into the main platform of Shrine St Station!

If you want to follow along from our first step, but have already used the Angel Lamp unsuccessfully a few times, all you need to do is return to the middle and make the middle wall appear again with the Light Sources and Angel Lamp. Then, you can start at step one and follow the instructions to make your way through to the station's main platform and continue with the story.

This can be a difficult puzzle to wrap your head around, but once you realise the path behind the graffiti wall actually transports you to the path by the nearby Break Room, it's a little easier to understand.

All the best exploring the rest of The Dark Place in Alan Wake 2!