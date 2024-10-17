October's Xbox Partner Preview has been and gone! Here we got a look at the upcoming titles for the rest of 2024 (let's not think about how 2024 is nearly over...), along with a sneaky look at some of the titles awaiting us in 2025 and updates for already released titles. Some of the titles showcased were the upcoming Alan Wake 2: Lake House DLC, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Remedy's first ever multiplayer game FBC: Firebreak.

Let's take a proper look at everything announced during this Xbox Partner Preview:

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House DLC

Thankfully the Partner Preview started off with the most important game - The Lake House DLC for Alan Wake 2. (Honestly why continue watching the showcase?) It's time to go another fun FBC field trip where I'm sure everything will just be fine. This time it looks like people are creating creative with paint.

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House DLC will be released on Tuesday 22nd October.

Cronos: The New Dawn

It was then time for some chess, guns and spooky monsters in the reveal of Cronos: The New Dawn, the next project from Silent Hill 2 Remake developer Bloober Team. You can look forward to exploring a destoryed city decorated with flesh in 2025 when it arrives on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Blindfire

Next up was some first-person shooter action in what I'm pretty sure was a 90s club going up all the neon. This trailer was Blindfire and its entering early access on Xbox Series X/S and PC today.

(Sorry everyone, couldn't find this trailer at the time of writing.)

Image credit: Microsoft

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon is back with some pirate action. Take to the seas in your customisable ship to battle fellow pirates as you gather a crew, play music and probably spend too much time in the casino on your journey to become the strongest pirate sailing the waves.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be released on Xbox and PC on Friday 28th February. (Pretty sure that's the same day as Monster Hunter Wilds...)

Mouse: P.I For Hire

It was then time for some black-and-white cartoon action in the trailer for Mouse: P.I For Hire. Here you'll take on the role of a detective with a selection of different weapons in first-person cartoon inspired game.

Mouse: P.I For Hire will be released in 2025 on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Subnautica 2

We've sailed across the sea, so now it's time to go beneath the waves. Far beneath them. Maybe a little too far. Subnautica 2 promises at least one kraken when it enters early access on Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2025.

Animal Well

Animal Well is promises shadows and animals as it launches onto Xbox Series X/S today. Want to learn more about Animal Well? Then check out Eurogamer's Animal Well review. (Spoiler - it got five stars.)

Edens Zero

Based on Edens Zero by Hiro Mashima, who also wrote Fairy Tale and Rave Master allows you to take on the roles of the manga's characters in this new game. (Sorry, haven't read thsi manga so not got much to say. There's some space adventures?)

Edens Zero will be released on Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2025.

Eternal Strands

We went from sci-fi to fantasy with the trailer for Eternal Strands. Here you'll be able to use a range of magic powers, including a lot of ifre, to deal with any foe who crosses your path. Even if it's a really big bird.

Eternal Strands will be released on Xbox Series X/S and PC in early 2025.

Mistfall Hunter

The fantasy vibe kept going, but it took on a grimdark atomsphere with the trailer for Mistfall Hunter. In this game you'll be able to battle a dangerous foes using swords, bows, magic and probably more. Has a vikings crossed with Elden Ring (slightly) tone to me.

Mistfall Hunter will be released in 2025 on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Wheel World

Next it was time to visit a celshaded world where you can enjoy cycling with a floating skull. (And make your bike look like a hot dog if you really want.)

Wheel World will be released on Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2025.

Phasmophobia

It was back to the horror vibes with the trailer for Phasmophobia, which is perfect since we're getting closer to All Hollows Eve with every passing second. Phasmophobia will be released on Xbox Series X/S just in time too on Tuesday 29th October.

The Legend of Baboo

We were off to a magical isle next with a look at The Legend of Baboo where a young boy willget to ride a big fluffy dog. You'll be able to journey with this good boy when The Legend of Baboo is released in 2025 for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Okay the good vibes vanished again with a trailer starting off with a very large collection of hanging bodies. (Somebody must be proud of themselves.) With a mixture hack-and-slash and magical combat (think I sure a staff with machine gun capabilities...), Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will be arriving on PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2025.

FBC: Firebreak

Yes! It's back to the FBC with a first look at FBC: Firebreak. This game will offer a 3-player co-op experience in the Control / Alan Wake universe (Remedy verse?) as battle the Hiss as a team in The Oldest House. It's got a garden gnome.

FBC: Firebreak will be released in 2025 on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Hope you enjoyed October's Xbox Games Showcase! Personally, I'm just glad got through this round up without experiencing any tech issues like the past ones this year...