Xbox Partner Preview digital showcase back this week with 25 minutes of games

Microsoft has announced the return of its Xbox Partner Preview digital showcase, which will feature "around 25 minutes" of games when it airs this Thursday, 17th October.

More specifically, Microsoft's "no-fluff, all-games broadcast" kicks off at 6pm in the UK/10am PT and will feature "over a dozen" new trailers across its 25-minute-ish runtime.

There's talk of new game reveals, release date announcements, and new gameplay for upcoming games, with confirmed titles including Alan Wake 2's The Lake House DLC, Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and dark-fantasy action game Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Expect at least some chatter about Game Pass too, likely including a bit of fuss around the imminent arrival of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and Call of Duty: Warzone for Game Pass Ultimate members - news that was shared earlier today as Microsoft celebrates a year since concluding its $69bn Activision Blizzard shopping spree.

If that sounds like an enjoyable way to spend 25 minutes of your time this week, the Xbox Partner Preview can be viewed on YouTube and Twitch (4K/60fps footage will be YouTube-only), with British Sign Language, American Sign Language, and audio descriptions all supported - as detailed in Microsoft's announcement post.