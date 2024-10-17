Xbox Partner Preview October showcase: watch here

Join us right here to watch this today's Xbox Partner Preview showcase, which kicks off this evening at 6pm UK time.

If you're over the pond, that's 10am Pacific, or 1pm Eastern time. What do you mean you're supposed to be working?!

Microsoft has promised a "no-fluff, all-games broadcast" lasting 25 minutes, featuring games coming to Xbox consoles, PC and Game Pass. Specifically, these are games made by third-parties - not Xbox itself - so there will be no Fable or Halo here.

Instead, we're expecting a proper look (and a release date) for Alan Wake 2's Control-themed Lake House expansion, plus a fresh dive into Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Dark fantasy action game Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will also feature, alongside other, unspecified "world premieres".

Stay with us for all the announcements, as we report the Xbox Partner Preview live.