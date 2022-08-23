20m brawlers have already battled it out in MultiVersus

New figures reveal that Warner Bros. has welcomed over 20 million brawlers to MultiVersus, doubling its numbers since the start of August.

In an interview with GamesBeat, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment's president David Haddad said:

"We had a fantastic first half of the year, really driven by the results of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. And we're so excited to get off to such a great start in the second half with MultiVersus.

Watch on YouTube MultiVersus vs Super Smash Bros Ultimate - The Digital Foundry tech review

"For us, MultiVersus is such an important critical step into that free-to-play, high-definition gaming category that we believe we can really do something meaningful in, in this case with a collection of our IP, and building a game from scratch that's designed for live services and cross platform. And we're thrilled to see by the 20 million that fans are really responding to it."

Considering MultiVersus only started its open beta on 26th July, just shy of a month ago, that is pretty good going even for a free-to-play game.

Since the open beta last month, the game's first season has also kicked off.

This has seen a variety of changes across the board, with some characters seeing their moves nerfed. This means the likes of Bugs Bunny can no longer spawn two rockets.

This new season will also bring some new characters to the brawl. Morty of Rick and Morty fame is arriving imminently, while Black Adam and Stripe will be coming later in the season.

Meanwhile, other roster characters have leaked, with both Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch of the West rumoured to be coming to the fight further down the line.

In addition to these leaks, fans also believe that Neo and Trinity may be added to the roster, after files relating to The Matrix were found in MultiVersus' latest update.

As Tom reported at the time, this would be no big surprise for MultiVersus. After all, the Smash Bros-style brawler is built on the back of Warner Bros. franchises - of which The Matrix saga is but one.