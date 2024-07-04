Zenless Zone Zero Bangboo abilities and rank

Bangboo in Zenless Zone Zero are your kick-butt companions that can help you survive the perilous journey ahead of you. Each one has its own unique characteristics, stats and battle perks that we recommend looking at carefully before adding them to your team.

There are a handful of different Bangboo you can choose to accompany you in Zenless Zone Zero. We've got separate pages showing you how to get Bangboo and how to upgrade Bangboo, this page is focused on ranks and abilities.

Without further ado, here's a list of all Bangboo ranks and abilities in Zenless Zone Zero.

What are Bangboo?

There are two types of Bangboo in Zenless Zone Zero, but both types are small pets that you can have working alongside you throughout your adventures.

The first type of Bangboo you'll have is Eous - this is a Bangboo that will be your helper in The Hollow. They cannot participate in Combat but are a very helpful ally.

The second type of Bangboo are called 'Combat Bangboo' and they are the ones that you can have accompany you in the field. They all have unique battle styles, combat perks and can even provide vital statistic boosts to your chosen team.

All Bangboo Ranks

Here are all of the ranks for the Bangboo in Zenless Zone Zero:

Rank Bangboo S-Rank Sharkboo

Safety

Butler

Amillion

Rocketboo

Plugboo

Resonaboo

Bangvolver A-Rank Penguinboo

Exploreboo

Sumoboo

Paperboo

Bagboo

Cryboo

Avocaboo

Boollseye

Electroboo

Magnetiboo

Booressure

Devilboo

Bangboo abilities list

Here is a list of all of the current Combat Bangboos in Zenless Zone Zero. Use the links below to skip ahead to find out the abilities for your chosen Bangboo:

Amillion

Passive Skill: 'Street Code' - Bangboo Chain Attack Damage increases with fewer enemies in Combat if you've got at least one Cunning Hare character in your team.

Active Skill: Portable Machine Gun 'Debt-Clearer'- They can build a machine gun that continuously shoots enemies and deals Physical Damage.

Chain Attack: Portable Machine Gun 'Gatling Debt-Clearer' - Charges enemies in the driving state while using a multi-hit drilling attack on impact, this deals large amounts of Physical Damage.

Bagboo

Passive Skill: 'Swiftly Honed' - Bangboo Chain Attack damage increases when you've got at least one Attack character in your team.

Active Skill: 'Closer, Closer...' - Uses dual blades to slash at enemies, deals Physical Damage.

Chain Attack: 'That's Close Enough!' - Slashes the enemy repeatedly, deals large amounts of Physical Damage.

Butler

Passive Skill: 'Personal Butler' - Generates additional Energy if you have at least one Victoria Housekeeping Co. character in your team.

Active Skill: 'Tea Break' - Makes an afternoon snack for you which will give a chosen Agent Energy.

Chain Attack: 'Afternoon Dessert' - Deals large amounts of Physical Damage from afar by using a frying pan and pancakes to attack.

Devilboo

Passive Skill: 'Ether Activity Increase' - Bangboo Chain attacks inflicts more Anomaly Buildup and, after activating a Bangboo Chain Attack, your coordination lasts for longer and can activate more times. This is only if you've got at least two Ether Attribute characters in your team.

Active Skill: 'Kiss of Temptation' - Starts to fly and shoots homing bullets to deal Ether Damage and create Ether Anomaly Buildup.

Chain Attack: 'Kiss of Confusion' - Uses three homing bullets and then enters coordination. In this state, Devilboo's homing bullets are used in coordination with the character's attacks that are currently in use. This deals Ether Damage and Ether Anomaly Buildup.

Exploreboo

Passive Skill: 'Ether Detection Specialist' - HP recovery increases, Shield Generation increase and Energy Regen increases when there is at least one Support character in your team.

Active Skill: 'Modded Ether Detector' - Digs around the surrounding area to give your character one of three random boosts: HP recovery, Shield Generation or Energy Regen increase.

Paperboo

Passive Skill: 'Cardboard Armor' - Bangboo Chain attack creates Shield for all squad members depending on the number of enemies hit to a maximum of Paperboo's top HP if there is at least one Defense character in your team.

Active Skill: 'Decoy Paper Armor' - Camouflages itself with a cardboard box and creates a taunting effect. When Paperboo is camouflaged they will trigger an explosion that deals Physical Damage if they're attacked or when they reach the maximum time limit for camo.

Chain Attack: 'Paper Armor: Impact Mode' - Paperboo jumps towards an enemy while inside a cardboard box. When they land, they will cause an explosion that deals a large amount of Physical Damage to the surrounding area.

Safety

Passive Skill: 'Drill Team Mobilization' - Bangboo Chain Attack damage increases, and is increased further if the enemy is Burning or Shocked, but this only works if you've got at least one Belobog Heavy Industries character in your team.

Active Skill: 'Boring Burst' - In the driving state, Safety will charge enemies with a drilling attack that deals Physical Damage.

Chain Attack: 'Demolition Drill' - Again, Safety enters the driving state to charge enemies and will use the drilling attack to hit a target multiple times to deal large amounts of Physical Damage.

Sharkboo

Passive Skill: 'Cold Surge' - Inflicts more Anomaly Build Up when there are at least two Ice Attribute characters in your team. Also, Active Skill traps can pursue enemies. Snap. Snap. Snap!

Active Skill: 'Drylands Shark Hunt' - Sharkboo sets a trap under the enemy's feet that snaps at enemies and sets off torpedos at enemies. This deals Ice Damage and creates large Ice Anomaly Build Up.

Sumoboo

Passive Skill: 'Overpower All Odds' - Inflicts significantly more Daze to enemies that are already Dazed above the 50 percent point.

Active Skill: 'Finishing Move - Rock Crusher' - Sumoboo strikes downwards after leaping towards an enemy, dealing an AOE Physical Damage.

Rocketboo

Passive Skill: 'Refueling' - Bangboo Chain Attack has more Anomaly Buildup if there are two or more Fire Attribute characters in the team.

Active Skill: 'Boom' - Rocketboo sits on a rocket and aims itself at an enemy. When it hits them, the rocket will explode causing Fire Damage to anyone in the immediate area as well as charging Fire Anomaly Buildup.

Chain Attack: 'Ka-Boom Express Shipping' - Rocketboo sits on a rocket and aims at an enemy, the rocket will explode once it hits the target. This deals, again, Fire Damage and create massive amounts of Fire Anomaly Buildup.

Plugboo

Passive Skill: 'Electromancer' - Bangboo Chain Attack creates more Anomaly Buildup if there are at least two Electric Attribute characters in the team.

Active Skill: 'Shock Sniper' - Uses an EM Cannon attack on a single target, this crease Electric Anomaly Buildup and deals Electric Damage.

Chain Attack: 'High-Voltage Resistance' - Uses a strong electric attack on all enemies in the surrounding large area. This inflicts massive Electric Anomaly Buildup and Electric Damage.

Resonaboo

Passive Skill: 'Radiation Effect' - Bangboo Chain Attack inflicts more Anomaly Buildup when there are at least two Ether Attribute characters in the team.

Active Skill: 'Mini-Black Hole' - Deals Ether Damage and accumulates Ether Attribute Anomaly Buildup by creating an Ether Black Hole that pulls enemies into it.

Chain Attack: 'Primordial Black Hole' - Uses an Ether Bomb to throw at an enemy that deals Ether Damage and accumulates large amounts of Ether Attribute Anomaly Buildup.

Bangvolver

Passive Skill: 'Luck is Skill' - Bangboo Chain Attack inflicts more Anomaly Buildup if there are two or more Physical Attribute characters in the team.

Active Skill: 'Revolver of Fortune' - Uses random bullets to pull off different attacks. They can be any of the following:

Paintball - Not a good choice, flowers are fired out the weapon and no damage is dealt.

- Not a good choice, flowers are fired out the weapon and no damage is dealt. Regular Firework Shell - Targets enemy and deals Physical Damage as well as accumulating Physical Attribute Anomaly Buildup.

- Targets enemy and deals Physical Damage as well as accumulating Physical Attribute Anomaly Buildup. Powerful Firework Shell - Uses extreme force to target an enemy, deals large amounts of Physical Damage as well as accumulating substantial amounts of Physical Attribute Anomaly Buildup.

Chain Attack: 'Lucky Trigger' - Bangvolver continuously shoots at the enemy which deals Physical Damage and accumulates huge amounts of Physical Attribute Anomaly Buildup.

Penguinboo

Passive Skill: 'Dry Ice Field' - Bangboo Chain Attack inflicts more Anomaly Buildup when there are two or more Ice Attribute characters on the team.

Active Skill: 'Iceblade Dance' - Gracefully slashes at enemies using a blade of ice which deals Ice Damage and accumulates Ice Anomaly Buildup.

Chain Attack: 'Frozen Hurricane' - Penguinboo attacks using a succession of slashes that deal Ice Damage and inflict Ice Anomaly Buildup.

Cryboo

Passive Skill: 'Building Heat' - Bangboo Chain Attack inflicts more Anomaly Buildup when there are two or more Fire Attribute characters on the team.

Active Skill: 'Pull-Tab Bomb' - Launches a bomb at an enemy that deals Fire Damage and accumulates Fire Anomaly Buildup.

Chain Attack: 'Shocking Gift' - Cryboo throws a bomb at an enemy that deals Fire Damage and inflicts huge amounts of Fire Anomaly Buildup.

Avocaboo

Passive Skill: 'Replenishing Sugar Levels' - Active Skill recovers more HP and gets more charges if there is at least one Support character in the team.

Active Skill: 'Sweet and Juicy' - Avocaboo shots bullets of juice at the character that's currently in combat. If the juice hits the target they will recover HP but the recovery can only be used up to 15 times per combat. If the bullet misses, the juice will be on the ground for a short period of time.

Boollseye

Passive Skill: 'Crossfire Missiles' - Bangboo Chain Attack damage increase when there is at least one Pierce-type character in the team.

Active Skill: 'Straight in the Heart' - Throws a dart at the enemy that deals Physical Damage.

Chain Attack: 'Dart of Desperation' - Boollseye launches themselves at an enemy while slashing at them to deal a lot of Physical Damage.

Electroboo

Passive Skill: 'Inductive Current' - Bangboo Chain Attack inflicts more Anomaly Buildup when there at least two Electric Attribute characters on the team.

Active Skill: 'Maximum Voltage!' - Electroboo charges up an enemy then continuously electrocutes them while dealing Electric Damage and accumulating Electric Anomaly Buildup.

Chain Attack: 'Billion Volt Thunderbolt!' - Electroboo continuously electrocutes an enemy while dealing Electric Damage and accumulating large amounts of Electric Anomaly Buildup.

Magnetiboo

Passive Skill: 'Magnetic Attraction' - Active Skill attack range and damage are increased when there's at least one Anomaly character on the team.

Active Skill: 'Magnetic Lock-On' - Pulls enemies in while dealing Physical Damage to any that are hit.

Booressure

Passive Skill: 'Balanced Pressure' - Upon impact Ether Bubbles generate additional Energy for off-field characters when there is at least one Support character on the team.

Active Skill: 'Ether Bubble' - Booressure releases Ether Bubbles that, when they pop on a character, generate Energy.

That's all for now! We hope you enjoy Zenless Zone Zero.