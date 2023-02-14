Woobat 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Woobat in Pokémon Go

This week's Spotlight Hour is all about the Cotton Candy Pokémon, making it the perfect time to catch a perfect Woobat in Pokémon Go.

There's no dancing around this: both Woobat and its evolution Swoobat are awful in Pokémon Go. Still, if you're missing a perfect or shiny Woobat, now's your chance to go looking for one. And even if catching Woobat isn't a priority, the special bonus running alongside this Spotlight Hour is the much-loved double catch Stardust bonus, which is a must for fans of competitive play.

Woobat 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week's Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Woobat with perfect IV stats.

Woobat

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there's the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you're looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can't see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Woobat based on the CP alone.

If you're at Level 30 (or above), you'll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Woobat:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 871 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum - 944 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we've kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you're currently below Level 30.

Is Swoobat good in PVP?

Sadly, no; its stats are horrifying low, with a perfect 15/15/15 at Level 40 being a measly 1716 CP. This means there's only one league in which it's viable, running Confusion (Fast move), Psychic Fangs (Charged move) and Aerial Ace (Charged move) - and even there it's not even what we would call good.

Swoobat

While this is a spammy Fast attack that can apply decent Fast move pressure, it can't apply enough shield pressure to be considered a threat. Plus, the lack of bulk coupled with the long attack attack animations means that it won't be around long enough to make any real impact on the match.

In Great League, you can expect wins against the Venusaur, Toxapex, Medicham, Swampert and Pelliper, however, they're fairly close to being losses, so if the opponent has more shields than you, it may not go your way. Your losses, meanwhile, are much worse: Trevevant, Galarian Stunfisk, Lanturn, Noctowl and Altaria -- along with a big chunk of the top of the meta - will easily have you beat.

Swoobat is technically eligible in Ultra League and Master League, but if you're brave enough to try this, don't expect to win. Swoobat just doesn't have the stats to be competitive.

Is there a shiny Woobat in Pokémon Go?

Yes! Released back in July 2020 as part of the year's Go Fest event, there is a shiny Woobat in Pokémon Go.

However, given its scarcity in the wild, there's a reasonable chance that you don't have one.

Everything in Woobat's evolution line is a Psychic/Flying-type. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

Spotlight Hours, unlike Community Days, do not have a boosted shiny rate, so, as you're hunting for a shiny Woobat, you'll be doing so with the regular shiny rates in this play. This means, if you really want a shiny Woobat, you need to make the most of this hour!

What does shiny Woobat look like?

As you can see below, Woobat and Swoobat drop their greys and blues for a more sickly green colour, losing the cuteness they had in the process! Woobat's wings take on a deep blue colour, while Swoobat's wings become a leathery brown. Swoobat's head and tail, meanwhile take on a golden hue.

Thanks to YouTube user GoPokeStevee for the handy video showing this evolution.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Woobat in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week's Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch Stardust bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Stardust twice as fast as usual, with each Woobat caught giving 200 Stardust instead of the base 100. If the in-game weather is windy, this adds an additional 50 Stardust (twice the usual 25), and this is stacks with a Star Piece to give a 1.5x multiplier to all Stardust gained. This means that each weather-boosted Woobat caught while using a Star Piece will be worth 375 Stardust!

If you're a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Woobat candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and enter its evolution, Swoobat, in the Pokédex.

Thanks to Woobat being a Psychic and Flying-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Next week, we'll see Jigglypuff take the spotlight with double catch XP.

Good luck finding a perfect shiny Woobat!