Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a compilation of games featuring the stories of the nine mainline Star Wars movies. The game is out now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One and Series X after its release on 5th April 2022.

The game promises the same charming action adventure gameplay you can expect from a Lego game. That means slicing through enemies with your lightsabre and destroying different parts of the environment to find all sorts of collectibles. What's also great about this game is, regardless of platform, being able to complete the story through local co-op. So if you have more than one Star Wars fan in your life, this could be a great game to play together.

Below we've listed all the best places to purchase Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga standard and deluxe editions, as well as where you might still be able to grab some pre-order bonuses.

The best and cheapest places to buy Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Standard Edition To secure a copy of the game while saving your wallet the most is through 365games at £37.99, for either the PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. If you're planning to play on Xbox One and Series X, it's a little cheaper at Base for £38.85. Refreshingly, ShopTo have the PC version of The Skywalker Saga available for just £30.85, a great price for a game packed with so much story. And while Argos are selling the game for the standard RRP, each comes with an X-wing fighter Lego toy.

The best and cheapest places to buy Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition With both the physical and digital deluxe editions of The Skywalker Saga, you get the base game but also multiple character pack DLCs, so you can play as even more as one of the hundreds of playable characters from the Star Wars universe. However, physical editions include a mini Lego toy in most cases, which will make great collectible gifts for Star Wars fans everywhere. At the time of writing, the only deluxe edition available for our US readers is a digital version for Xbox One and Series X|S, from Amazon for $69.99.

If you're on the lookout for another game on PC or console, or an accessory to get the most out of your gaming setup, check out our Jelly Deals Twitter feed. We're constantly updating our page with the latest discounts as we find them, including stock info on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.