Star Wars Day 2023: here are the best gaming deals

Hello there, it's the 4th of May which means it's Star Wars Day- a day when fans celebrate the last 46 years of the sci-fi franchise.

It's an excellent time to snag a discount on lots of different Star Wars merchandise, and while there are huge amounts of T-shirts, toys and other memorabilia around there's also some good deals on Star Wars games and gaming accessories kicking around too.

It was only last week that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's Jedi: Fallen Order released, so there aren't many direct discounts on the game at the moment but you can find out where the cheapest place to buy it is here.

There are, however, some bundles that contain Jedi: Survivor available this Star Wars day, as well as some big discounts on older Star Wars games. Here's the best Star Wars gaming deals in the UK and US for May the 4th:

Star Wars Day gaming deals

UK

US

