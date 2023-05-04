Star Wars Day 2023: here are the best gaming deals
Shop the best deals on Star Wars games and accessories on May the 4th.
Hello there, it's the 4th of May which means it's Star Wars Day- a day when fans celebrate the last 46 years of the sci-fi franchise.
It's an excellent time to snag a discount on lots of different Star Wars merchandise, and while there are huge amounts of T-shirts, toys and other memorabilia around there's also some good deals on Star Wars games and gaming accessories kicking around too.
It was only last week that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's Jedi: Fallen Order released, so there aren't many direct discounts on the game at the moment but you can find out where the cheapest place to buy it is here.
There are, however, some bundles that contain Jedi: Survivor available this Star Wars day, as well as some big discounts on older Star Wars games. Here's the best Star Wars gaming deals in the UK and US for May the 4th:
Star Wars Day gaming deals
UK
- Xbox Series S + Star Wars Jedi Survivor bundle- £289 at Amazon UK (was £306)
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black + Star Wars Jedi: Survivor- £109 at Amazon UK (was £125)
- Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 bundle + Star Wars Jedi: Survivor- £530 at Amazon UK (was £560)
- PlayStation 5 Controller DualSense Wireless + Star Wars Jedi: Survivor- £115 at Amazon UK (was £132)
- PS5 Disc Console + Star Wars Jedi: Survivor- £511 at Argos (was £542)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character DLC Edition (PS5)- £19 at Amazon UK (was £25)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character DLC Edition (Xbox Series X)- £22 at Amazon UK (was £25)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection (PS4)- £15 at Amazon UK (was £20)
- Star Wars - Knights of the Old Republic- £4.49 on Microsoft Store (was £9)
- Star Wars Bounty Hunter- £4 on PlayStation Store (Was £8)
US
- Xbox Series S – 512 GB Gilded Hunter Bundle + Star Wars Jedi: Survivor- $299 at Newegg (was $369)
- Get a $10 gift card when you Purchase Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at Target
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Standard Edition (All consoles)- $20 at Best Buy (was $40)
- Star Wars: Racer and Commando Combo, Nintendo Switch- $30 at Walmart
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Steam Download Code- $18.50 at Newegg (was $50)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition Steam Download Code- $25 at Newegg (was $70)
- Star Wars: Squadrons Xbox One Download Code- $4.50 at Newegg (was $40)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2: Standard Edition Xbox One Download Code- $7 at Newegg (was $20)
If any more Star Wars Day gaming deals appear this Thursday or hang around on Friday, we'll add them to this page