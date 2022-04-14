How to use Scavenger abilities in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga and list of all Scavenger characters

Scavenger is a type of character in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga that can create nets, blast down special doors, and glide for a short time.

There is no Skywalker Saga cheat code to unlock a Scavenger early, but you can get a Scavenger from the beginning of the game if you have purchased The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Collector DLC. Unfortunately, even if you do have this DLC, you must play the story until Scavenger Tools are unlocked.

This guide will explain how to unlock a Scavenger and Scavenger Tools in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga, and also list every Scavenger character and how to get them.

How to unlock Scavenger in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga

Unlike other classes like Hero or Jedi which have dozens of options, there are only ten Scavenger characters in the entire Skywalker Saga. Three are naturally obtained as part of the story: Tusken Raider, Wicket, and Rey.

Although you can unlock the Tusken Raider before Wicket, their abilities cannot be used until Scavenger Tools are unlocked along with Wicket in Episode VI or Rey in Episode VII.

Due to this odd quirk, the quickest way to unlock Scavenger Tools and use Scavenger abilities while playing through the entire saga is to acquire Rey in Episode VII by finishing the ‘Low Flying Garbage’ level. She will then be added to your character selection menu at no cost.

You can either continue with this trilogy, or back out to the main menu at any time and start either of the other two trilogies, now with the added bonus of unlocking extra content with Scavenger characters.

How to use Scavenger abilities in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga

Now that you have unlocked Scavenger Tools, any Scavenger character you select can use three abilities:

Breaker Blaster

Glider

Net Launcher

To use a Scavenger ability in the Skywalker Saga, bring up the ability selection menu by holding B on Xbox, Circle on PlayStation, A on Switch, or E if playing on PC. Then select which of the three Scavenger abilities you would like to use.

While it can fire at enemies or objects in the distance, the Breaker Blaster’s main purpose is to destroy special metal doors that have a glowing blue crack in them. This can reveal secret pathways or collectibles, like Datacards and Kyber Bricks. Just equip the Breaker Blaster ability and start shooting at the door to destroy it.

If you ever see a blue holographic arrow on the ground, this indicates a Scavenger can use their Glider to reach an important location. Select the Glider from the menu and walk to the arrow, then hold down the jump button to start gliding.

Bring up the Scavenger ability selection menu and choose the Net Launcher when you come across X’s on the side of walls. Shoot a net at each X to create an area that is now climbable.

List of Scavenger characters in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga

There are only ten Scavenger characters available in the game, with three alternate costumes for Rey.

Unless obtained while playing through the story, you must complete side missions to unlock the ability to purchase a character with Studs. The quickest way to locate these missions is to buy a rumour from their character select screen, then track it to its exact location.

The following table lists every Scavenger character in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga and how to unlock them.