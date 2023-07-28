This PS5 Disc bundle with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now just £399 - saving you almost £100

PS5 consoles have been discounted by up to £80 today - the cheapest a PS5 Disc console has ever been and almost the same price as the PS5 Digital edition. There's lots of discounted PS5 bundles up for grabs too including this fantastic offering from Currys.

Right now, you can grab a PS5 disc console with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for £399, which is actually cheaper than buying the newly discounted standalone console.

This incredible limited-time offer is not to be missed if you've wanted the PS5 to come down in price before buying, or you've beeen waiting for the right time to upgrade from your PS4.

For an extra tenner, you can also pick up this bundle with the addition of Forspoken.

One of the biggest benefits to buying a PS5 standard console over the Digital console is that it comes with a built-in disc drive, allowing you to play physical versions of PS5 and PS4 games, and Blu-Ray discs. It also lets you play games at 120Hz in 4K, provided you have a capable monitor or TV to do so. It's certainly worth the extra money when there isn't much difference between the two console's prices right now!

If neither of these games take your fancy, then this deal from Very may pique your interest. For £419.99 (plus £5 delivery) you can grab a PS5 disc console with Spider-Man: Miles Morales - a massive saving of £109.99.

