Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Galactic Edition out November, includes 13 character packs

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Galactic Edition out November, includes 13 character packsCassian Andor! Captain Rex! Reva! More!
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is getting a new Galactic Edition on 1st November that'll include the base game and a total of 13 Character Packs.
To date, developer TT Games has graced The Skywalker Saga with seven DLC Character Packs - Solo, Rogue One, The Bad Batch, Trooper, The Mandalorian's first and second seasons, plus a Classic Character Pack - pushing the game's playable character roster well over the 400 mark.
Come the release of November's Galactic Edition, however, that line-up will be expanded further with characters including Cassian Andor, Captain Rex, and Reva. These will arrive as part of six new Character Packs, named as The Clone Wars, The Book of Boba Fett, Rebels, Summer Vacation, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor.
For those players that already own the The Skywalker Saga, new Character Packs included in the Galactic Edition will also be available separately. Each can either be purchased individually for $2.99 USD or as part of a new Character Collection 2 bundle, costing $14.99. For those yet to purchase any DLC at all, publisher Warner Bros. is also releasing a bundle combining Character Collections 1 & 2 for $24.99.
Expect these to release alongside The Skywalker Saga's Galactic Edition when it launches for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and PC on 1st November.
