Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga adds Mandalorian and Bad Batch characters

In honour of Star Wars day, and also the desire to stuff Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga full of every character possible, the game has received another two dollops of DLC this afternoon.

Characters from The Mandalorian's second season and The Bad Batch are now available via two additional packs which are also included as part of the game's Character Collection Pack season pass and Deluxe Edition.

From The Mandalorian, you'll get Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand and Moff Gideon. Next, from The Bad Batch, you'll get Clone Troopers Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo.

Previous packs have added characters from The Mandalorian's first season, Solo, Rogue One, plus various Stormtroopers and Classic Lego variants.

With today's packs launched, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is done releasing its announced post-launch content. Will more characters - or even levels and planets - follow? There's been no word as yet, despite the game's huge sales. Perhaps a character pack based around the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series?