LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga cheat codes list

How to unlock cheats with codes and in-game collectables.
Guide by Jessica Orr
Cheats have always been a fun part of the LEGO games, but LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga cheat codes work a little differently than previous titles.

While there are still codes to unlock characters and ships, helpful stud multipliers and silly gameplay changes like 'Porg Companion' can now only be unlocked by locating and spending certain collectibles.

Below, you can find out exactly how to enter codes in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga, a list of every known code, and how to unlock cheats with Datacards.

How to enter LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga cheat codes

There are two ways to enter codes in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga, with both methods accessed through in-game menus.

You can either pause the game and navigate to the 'Enter Code' option, or you can go to the 'Extras' tab displayed by a question mark symbol in the Holoprojector menu.

The Holoprojector is also where you can inspect the map, upgrade abilities, buy new characters, and more.

If using the Holoprojector method press Y on Xbox, Triangle on PlayStation, or X on Switch to start entering one of the seven-digit codes noted in the tables below.

If a valid code has been entered, you will receive a notification confirming what you have unlocked.

LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga character cheat codes

The following codes unlock playable characters.They are also unlockable through in-game rewards, except those noted as Holiday Special variants.

CharacterCode
Aayla SecuraKH7P320
Admiral HoldoXV4WND9
C-3P0 (Holiday Special)C3PHOHO
Chewbacca (Holiday Special)WOOKIEE
D-O (Holiday Special)TIPYIPS
Darth Vader (Holiday Special)WROSHYR
DengarOKV7TLR
Gonk Droid (Holiday Special)LIFEDAY
Nute GunrayWBFE4GO
Poe Dameron (Holiday Special)KORDOKU
Poggle the LesserZ55T8CQ
Ratts TyerellGR2VBXF
Tarkin3FCPPVX
Temmin WexleySKYSAGA
The EmperorSIDIOUS

LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga ship cheat codes

The following codes will unlock ships which you can use while in space combat gameplay sections.

ShipCode
Resistance I-TS TransportSHUTTLE
The Razor CrestARVALA7

How to unlock cheats in-game in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga

You must locate Datacards to unlock cheats in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga, with 19 to be found across all 9 episodes.

These replace the Red Bricks found in most LEGO games, and as a result work slightly differently.

Each cheat costs 1 Datacard, and a varying amount of Studs. Cheats can be purchased in any order, so you don’t have to collect every Datacard if you only want certain ones. Datacards have a golden glow to make them easier to identify in the environment, but can still be tricky to find, as they tend to be floating in hard-to-reach areas.

To unlock a cheat, bring up the Holoprojector and go to the 'Extras' tab, the same one used for entering codes. Datacard cheats are at the very top, so just press right, then scroll to the cheat you wish to unlock.

The following lists all unlockable cheats in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga and how much they cost. Stud multiplier cheats can be combined for even bigger bonuses!

CheatEffectCost
Studs x2Studs collected are worth twice as muchx1 Datacard and 1,000,000 Studs
Studs x4Studs collected are worth four times as muchx1 Datacard and 2,000,000 Studs
Studs x6Studs collected are worth six times as muchx1 Datacard and 8,000,000 Studs
Studs x8Studs collected are worth eight times as muchx1 Datacard and 48,000,000 Studs
Studs x 10Studs collected are worth ten times as muchx1 Datacard and 384,000,000 Studs
Super GNK DroidAdds a golden GNK droid to the party who is invincible and moves very quicklyx1 Datacard and 1,000,000 Studs
Porg CompanionA porg companion will aid you in battle, occasionally sending enemies into a frenzy with a piercing screamx1 Datacard and 500,000 Studs
Baguette LightsabersTurns all Lightsabers into freshly baked baguettesx1 Datacard and 250,000 Studs
Galaxy RaveTurns Galaxy Free Play into a fun disco. Some progression might be hindered if important characters are dancing (can't be activated at the same time as Cantina Music)x1 Datacard and 500,000,000 Studs
Television ModeAdds an old-timey screen effect to the game (can't be activated at the same time as Retro Mode)x1 Datacard and 250,000 Studs
Hologram ModeGives playable characters and ships a hologram lookx1 Datacard and 500,000 Studs
Retro ModeAdds a retro style screen effectx1 Datacard and 250,000 Studs
GNK CiviliansReplaces all civilians with GNK droidsx1 Datacard and 1,000,000 Studs
Mumble ModeReplaces all voices with mumblesFree
Comedy WeaponsBlasters and other ranged weapons are replaced with silly itemsx1 Datacard and 250,000 Studs
Rainbow EffectsCertain attack effects are replaced with sparkly rainbow versionsx1 Datacard and 250,000 Studs
Cantina MusicPlays the famous Chalmun's Cantina music on a loop (can't be activated at the same time as Galaxy Rave)x1 Datacard and 250,000 Studs
Big Head ModeGives playable characters giant heads (certain characters are immune to this effect)x1 Datacard and 500,000 Studs
Pew PewProjectile sound effects from ranged weapons (such as blasters) are replaced with mouth-made versionsx1 Datacard and 500,000 Studs
Universal TranslatorAllows any playable character to understand any languagex1 Datacard and 500,000 Studs

Best of luck unlocking all the cheat codes you need!

