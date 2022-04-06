LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga cheat codes list

Cheats have always been a fun part of the LEGO games, but LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga cheat codes work a little differently than previous titles.

While there are still codes to unlock characters and ships, helpful stud multipliers and silly gameplay changes like 'Porg Companion' can now only be unlocked by locating and spending certain collectibles.

Below, you can find out exactly how to enter codes in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga, a list of every known code, and how to unlock cheats with Datacards.

How to enter LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga cheat codes

There are two ways to enter codes in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga, with both methods accessed through in-game menus.

You can either pause the game and navigate to the 'Enter Code' option, or you can go to the 'Extras' tab displayed by a question mark symbol in the Holoprojector menu.

The Holoprojector is also where you can inspect the map, upgrade abilities, buy new characters, and more.

If using the Holoprojector method press Y on Xbox, Triangle on PlayStation, or X on Switch to start entering one of the seven-digit codes noted in the tables below.

If a valid code has been entered, you will receive a notification confirming what you have unlocked.

LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga character cheat codes

The following codes unlock playable characters.They are also unlockable through in-game rewards, except those noted as Holiday Special variants.

Character Code Aayla Secura KH7P320 Admiral Holdo XV4WND9 C-3P0 (Holiday Special) C3PHOHO Chewbacca (Holiday Special) WOOKIEE D-O (Holiday Special) TIPYIPS Darth Vader (Holiday Special) WROSHYR Dengar OKV7TLR Gonk Droid (Holiday Special) LIFEDAY Nute Gunray WBFE4GO Poe Dameron (Holiday Special) KORDOKU Poggle the Lesser Z55T8CQ Ratts Tyerell GR2VBXF Tarkin 3FCPPVX Temmin Wexley SKYSAGA The Emperor SIDIOUS

LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga ship cheat codes

The following codes will unlock ships which you can use while in space combat gameplay sections.

Ship Code Resistance I-TS Transport SHUTTLE The Razor Crest ARVALA7

How to unlock cheats in-game in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga

You must locate Datacards to unlock cheats in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga, with 19 to be found across all 9 episodes.

These replace the Red Bricks found in most LEGO games, and as a result work slightly differently.

Each cheat costs 1 Datacard, and a varying amount of Studs. Cheats can be purchased in any order, so you don’t have to collect every Datacard if you only want certain ones. Datacards have a golden glow to make them easier to identify in the environment, but can still be tricky to find, as they tend to be floating in hard-to-reach areas.

To unlock a cheat, bring up the Holoprojector and go to the 'Extras' tab, the same one used for entering codes. Datacard cheats are at the very top, so just press right, then scroll to the cheat you wish to unlock.

The following lists all unlockable cheats in LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga and how much they cost. Stud multiplier cheats can be combined for even bigger bonuses!

Cheat Effect Cost Studs x2 Studs collected are worth twice as much x1 Datacard and 1,000,000 Studs Studs x4 Studs collected are worth four times as much x1 Datacard and 2,000,000 Studs Studs x6 Studs collected are worth six times as much x1 Datacard and 8,000,000 Studs Studs x8 Studs collected are worth eight times as much x1 Datacard and 48,000,000 Studs Studs x 10 Studs collected are worth ten times as much x1 Datacard and 384,000,000 Studs Super GNK Droid Adds a golden GNK droid to the party who is invincible and moves very quickly x1 Datacard and 1,000,000 Studs Porg Companion A porg companion will aid you in battle, occasionally sending enemies into a frenzy with a piercing scream x1 Datacard and 500,000 Studs Baguette Lightsabers Turns all Lightsabers into freshly baked baguettes x1 Datacard and 250,000 Studs Galaxy Rave Turns Galaxy Free Play into a fun disco. Some progression might be hindered if important characters are dancing (can't be activated at the same time as Cantina Music) x1 Datacard and 500,000,000 Studs Television Mode Adds an old-timey screen effect to the game (can't be activated at the same time as Retro Mode) x1 Datacard and 250,000 Studs Hologram Mode Gives playable characters and ships a hologram look x1 Datacard and 500,000 Studs Retro Mode Adds a retro style screen effect x1 Datacard and 250,000 Studs GNK Civilians Replaces all civilians with GNK droids x1 Datacard and 1,000,000 Studs Mumble Mode Replaces all voices with mumbles Free Comedy Weapons Blasters and other ranged weapons are replaced with silly items x1 Datacard and 250,000 Studs Rainbow Effects Certain attack effects are replaced with sparkly rainbow versions x1 Datacard and 250,000 Studs Cantina Music Plays the famous Chalmun's Cantina music on a loop (can't be activated at the same time as Galaxy Rave) x1 Datacard and 250,000 Studs Big Head Mode Gives playable characters giant heads (certain characters are immune to this effect) x1 Datacard and 500,000 Studs Pew Pew Projectile sound effects from ranged weapons (such as blasters) are replaced with mouth-made versions x1 Datacard and 500,000 Studs Universal Translator Allows any playable character to understand any language x1 Datacard and 500,000 Studs

Best of luck unlocking all the cheat codes you need!