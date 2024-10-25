This lovely Ducky x Varmilo Miya 69 mechanical keyboard is a steal from Overclockers

Honest to God, this is one of my favourite deals that I've spotted on a mechanical keyboard in quite some time. This is a seriously brilliant reduction on a small form factor mechanical option with relialble, soft tactile switches from two of the biggest and loveliest brands in keyboards - Ducky and Varmilo. Their Miya 69 option is currently £60 from Overclockers, which is a literal steal against its normal £119 asking price.

The combination of Ducky and Varmilo here means you're getting one of the sturdiest small form factor keyboards out there alongside classy looks. In addition, the 65 percent layout here provides more desk real estate with a sensible compact layout that includes arrow keys and a small selection of navigation keys as well as the normal alphanumeric set. The keycaps here are PBT dye-sub for an extra dose of quality, and the Miya 69 Pro also looks fantastic in this 'Moonlight' colourway with its blue accent keys.

Inside, the Miya 69 Pro comes with Cherry's excellent MX Brown switches. I've never personally understood the shade that gets thrown at Browns from other folks in the mechanical keyboard community, as in the heaps of keyboards I've used with them in, they've been nothng but lovely. That's largely down to their light weight and handy tactile bump halfway down. They're a fantastic switch for typists especially, where that tactile bump becomes rather useful, although can also be used for gaming workloads, too.

This is also hot-swappable, so if you wanted to change the Browns out for any one of the vast swathes of 5-pin switches that fit into the PCB, then you definitely can. Connectivity is simply via a USB-C wired cable, while the backlighting on the Miya 69 Pro is a simple, but effective, white light underneath the keys.

If you want to grab an excellent small form factor keyboard for a steal, look no further than this Overclockers deal on a Ducky x Varmilo collab option.