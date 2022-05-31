We'll see more of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet tomorrow

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be shown off in new detail tomorrow, 1st June, at 2pm UK time.

The upcoming duo of games are set to be showcased in fresh footage, which will go live on the Pokémon YouTube channel tomorrow afternoon.

As a reminder, Scarlet and Violet mark the start of the pocket monster franchise's ninth generation. The pair of games are expected to launch for Nintendo Switch at the end of this year.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's debut trailer.

So far, we've seen just the games' new starter Pokémon: grass kitty Sprigatito, fire crocodile Fuecoco, and arrogant duckling Quaxly.

The games will be set in an all-new region of the Pokémon world, which most fans think will be modelled after real-world Spain.

🚨 A new #ScarletViolet trailer drops tomorrow! 🚨



You read that right, Trainers. Tune in to our YouTube channel at 14:00 BST on 1st June for the latest on Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!



🚨 A new #ScarletViolet trailer drops tomorrow! 🚨

You read that right, Trainers. Tune in to our YouTube channel at 14:00 BST on 1st June for the latest on Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!

Join us here tomorrow for a further peek into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, just after 2pm.