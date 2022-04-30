Warzone Season 3 leads to Virgin Media's "biggest gaming traffic spike on record"

Players rushing to get into Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 have seemingly contributed to Virgin Media O2's "biggest gaming traffic spike on record".

Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 released at 5pm on Wednesday 27th April - albeit a day earlier for Vanguard players - and the rush of players downloading and jumping into the new season has purportedly resulted in internet provider Virgin Media's busiest day of the year thus far - and its second-busiest since records began.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

According to our sister site VGC, the average Virgin Media customer downloaded 12.1GB of data between 4pm and midnight on 27th April - that's up 29 per cent on the preceding week - whilst the busiest period of 8-10pm saw an uptick in data consumption, 11.9 per cent higher than usual and 23.8 per cent higher than the week before.

If you're wondering what the fuss is about and what's new in Warzone Season 3, wonder no more - we've got you covered. We explain the Warzone Season 3 best weapons you need to start using, and break down new additions M1916 and the Nikita AVT. Elsewhere, learn our recommendations for the best Warzone weapons across the game.