Warner Bros. crossover fighter Multiversus' ridiculous new trailer confirms July open beta

Warner Bros. has released a suitably ridiculous new cinematic trailer for its Smash-Bros-like free-to-play crossover brawler Multiversus, confirming a handful of previously unannounced playable characters alongside the news its open beta will be launching this July.

Multiversus was officially unveiled last November following a string of leaks, and now, after and a steady stream of reveals focused on its increasingly proposterous character roster - where the likes of Game of Thrones' Arya Stark can battle against Scooby Doo's Shaggy - it finally enters invite-only closed alpha later this week.

Multiversus' closed alpha runs from 19th-27th May, giving participants access to 15 playable fighters, seven maps, and a selection of different modes.

Watch on YouTube MultiVersus - Official Cinematic Trailer.

On the character front, alpha players will get access to the likes of Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry, Adventure Time's Finn and Jake, Wonder Woman, Batman, and Steven Universe, while maps include Scooby's Haunted Mansion, Adventure Time's Tree Fort, and the Batcave. Modes, meanwhile, include 1 v 1 matches, 4-player free-for-alls, and 2 v 2 team-based co-op, as detailed on Eurogamer's Multiversus closed alpha page.

Warner Bros has released a new cinematic trailer to coincide with Multiversus' closed alpha arrival, featuring a face-off between Bugs Bunny and Batman, a sandwich-induced rage for Shaggy, and cameos from various other previously announced fighters. And if that wasn't enough to be mulling over, it also confirms Multiversus appearances for the likes of Looney Tunes' Tasmanian Devil, The Iron Giant, and Scooby Doo's Velma.

Multiversus - which saw additional leaks showing off new gameplay footage last month - will eventually release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC.