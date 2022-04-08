MultiVersus gameplay leaks online, looks a lot like Smash Bros.

MultiVersus gameplay has leaked online and, unsurprisingly, the game looks a lot like Smash Bros.

The near five-minute gameplay clip is live now on vk.com, and looks like it was captured from a recent restricted test, given the black bars that block an identifying watermark from showing on-screen.

We see a raft of characters from the Warner Bros. character pile in action, including Wonder Woman, Batman, Harley Quinn and Velma.

The official MultiVersus video is below, if you fancy a catch-up:

The similarities between the free-to-play MultiVersus and Smash Bros. are many and clear - this is a brawler set on a platform in which you need to slowly wear your opponent down so they explode off-screen.

MultiVersus is due out on PC, PlayStation and Xbox with cross-play at some point this year. Expect to see DC characters go up against characters from Game of Thrones, Scooby-Doo, Adventure Time and Steven Universe, among many other properties.