Vault 33 appears in first official shot from Amazon's Fallout TV series

As Bethesda's month of Fallout 25th anniversary celebrations continues, Amazon has joined in the fun by sharing the first official image from its upcoming live-action Fallout television series.

Prime Video and Kilter Films - the production company behind the TV adaptation, headed by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy - revealed the image as part of a special birthday tweet, accompanied by the message, "We made something special for the occasion".

It shows a mysterious figure silhouetted in the open entrance to Vault 33, while three other figures - all wearing their regulation blue Vault-Tec jumpsuits - look on from within. Rather ominously, a pair of legs can be seen on the floor in the distance.

Our first official glimpse of the Fallout TV series.

To date, little has been said about the TV series' plot, so this first look at Vault 33 - which, the Fallout Wiki tells me, hasn't yet appeared in any of the games - is the closest we've come to getting any official story details. It isn't the first photographic evidence we've seen of the show, however; earlier this year, unofficial set photos circulating the internet revealed the likes of a shabby Super Duper Mart and references to a Vault 32.

Kyle MacLachlan, Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten are all set to star in Amazon's Fallout TV series, but there's still no word of a release date.