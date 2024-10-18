Fallout: London mod closes in on 1m downloads, as Team Folon gears up for next fix

Fallout: London - the fan-made game-sized mod for Fallout 4 that plops users down in Blighty for a spot of post-nuclear action - is honing in on an impressive milestone.

A message posted on Team Folon's Discord server said the mod was "VERY close to being redeemed more than 1m times".

"We're incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support and positivity the project has received," the Fallout: London team wrote. "Your feedback plays a crucial role in our ongoing efforts to troubleshoot and fix bugs, and we'll keep refining Fallout: London until it's polished to perfection."

To that end, Team Folon now is gearing up to release another patch for its London mod. The video with further details is expected to go live later this afternoon, at 6pm UK time, so stay tuned for more. You can find the video below.

Team Folon's Fallout: London mod was released earlier this year following a few unexpected delays, for free on GOG. It quickly became the "fastest-redeemed" game on the platform.

It had a bit of a bumpy start, but soon after its debut the team got to work fixing the "reported technical issues", while thanking everyone for their patience in the meantime.

As for the franchise more generally, Amazon's Fallout TV adaptation has gone from strength to strength. Following its critically acclaimed debut in April, the show has since been watched by 100 million viewers worldwide. To put this figure into more perspective, Fallout is the only other show on Amazon Prime to cross the 100 million viewer threshold, the other being Rings of Power.

Meanwhile, hot off the heels of Team Folon's London project, a group of modders have set about working on their own international mod for Fallout: New Vegas, called Fallout: Nuevo México.