Try The Elder Scrolls Online for free right now

"We’ll see you in Tamriel!"
If you've got some downtime in the next week or so, you may be interested to know that The Elder Scrolls Online is currently running a free play trial to whet your appetite ahead of its upcoming expansion, High Isle.

From now until 26th April, players can jump into The Elder Scrolls Online and try it for free on PC via Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and Stadia, although the small print hints that the Stadia version is available "only in limited territories" and Xbox players will need Xbox Live Gold to play.

You'll get access to the ESO base game including four classes, 23 story zones, Battlegrounds and Alliance War PvP, "and more", plus the Morrowind DLC, Vvardenfell zone. You can even try the prologue quest for the upcoming High Isle expansion (thanks, NME).

As is usually the case, any progress made during the trial will carry over, and if you like what you see, you can pick up the game and its various expansions with some decent savings.

"With hundreds of hours of quests, characters, and worlds to explore, and a brand-new saga just on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to jump into The Elder Scrolls Online - we’ll see you in Tamriel!", the website teases.

Did you know Skyrim's skeletons are basically grumpy cavemen?

