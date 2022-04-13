Skyrim's skeletons are basically grumpy cavemen

One scientist has answered the question surely on everyone's minds since The Elder Scrolls 5 released over a decade ago – just what would Skyrim's skeletons look like if they were alive today? Well, it turns out, they would look like disgruntled cavemen.

Thanks to facial reconstruction technology, Twitter user Sulkalmakh from the Ancestral Whispers cranial reconstruction research team brought Skyrim's bony boys to life, as it were.

In a playful tweet from April Fool's Day (via IGN), the user shared their "Facial reconstruction of an ancient Atmoran from Saarthal, dated to the late Merethic Era". This may well have gone over the heads of many, but eagle-eyed fans were soon quick to realise that the face staring back at them on the screen was indeed that of a (now fully fleshed) Skyrim Skeleton.

Facial reconstruction of an ancient Atmoran from Saarthal, dated to the late Merethic Era. pic.twitter.com/jz8R5IgsT7 — 30k years prior, in a previous incarnation... (@Sulkalmakh) April 1, 2022

In fact, it even caught the eye of the Skeletons' creator, Jonah Lobe.

"Ha! I literally designed the skeletons from Skyrim - you did an AWESOME JOB with the reconstruction," he wrote. "I wanted them to look thuggish, thick-jawed, thick-browed and sort of Neanderthal-like. This is THAT."

In a further exchange with Sulkalmakh, Lobe revealed he wanted his version of fantasy skeletons to be "intimidating" but not cliché, with those "meanie-eyes" seen elsewhere.

"The answer, for me, was to go heavy with the brows and BIG with the teeth, and just thicc overall!"

I'm glad you liked them. Since they were going to be attacking the player, I wanted them to look intimidating but not with those meanie-eyes you see on so many fantasy skeletons. The answer, for me, was to go heavy with the brows and BIG with the teeth, and just thicc overall! — Jonah Lobe (@Jonahlobe) April 7, 2022

Elder Scrolls fans were soon to pick up on Lobe engaging with the chat, and as such, things soon turned to the series' next installment. Unfortunately, Lobe gave a swift "nope" when asked if he was working on The Elder Scrolls 6. He did, however, point fans to his Skyrim documentary on YouTube.