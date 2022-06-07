Brand new Elder Scrolls Online chapter available now on PC

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle, the latest chapter added to the MMORPG, is out now on PC, Mac, and Stadia, with console versions due 21st June.

The chapter takes place in the previously unexplored Mediterranean-inspired Systres Archipelago, home of the Bretons (descendants of humans and elves).

It also adds two new companions and a brand-new card game called Tales of Tribute. Check out the cinematic trailer below.

The lands of High Isle are something of a medieval paradise and the ideal setting for peace talks to end the Three Banners War. Of course, things don't quite go to plan.

The two new companions are Ember, "a Khajiit who grew up on the streets and has a knack for magic", and Isobel, "a Breton and aspiring knight who feels called to do right by players".

Sable Knight Tales of Tribute

As for that card game, it's a resource-building game with both PvP and PvE elements. Competing against NPCs around the world will advance the story as well as provide unique rewards like furnishings and transmute stones.

For more from Bethesda, keep your eyes peeled for the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase this Sunday, followed by the Extended Showcase on the 14th June.