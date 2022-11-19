The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong DLC is out now for console players

The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong DLC is finally here for console players.

Whilst arriving a little later than its PC sibling, this new story DLC allows players to explore the "untamed island of Galen, the westernmost island of the Systres Archipelago" where players can "dive deep into the lives and culture of the druids, and fight to defend Tamriel from the threats within".

The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong Gameplay Trailer.

"In The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong, players will finally confront the Ascendant Lord and conclude their Legacy of the Bretons yearlong adventure," the team teases.

The Firesong DLC comes at no additional cost for ESO Plus members, and is available separately for purchase for non-members through the in-game Crown Store. It releases alongside Update 36 that introduces Simplified Chinese localisation, as well as a "host of balance changes, bug fixes, and new features", including the ability to place unique target markers on enemies and a text-to-speech accessibility option.

Following September's news that Google is pulling the plug on its Stadia cloud gaming service early next year, Bethesda has confirmed all Elder Scrolls Online players using the platform can transfer their accounts and progress to PC.

"Since the news of Stadia shutting down," the company wrote in a statement shared on Twitter, "Bethesda Softworks and ZeniMax Online Studios have been discussing the next steps for our Elder Scrolls Online Stadia players and we appreciate your patience."

It follows similar moves by other publishers, with Ubisoft also confirming that it was working to let players bring their Stadia game purchases over to PC via Ubisoft Connect.