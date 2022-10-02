Ubisoft is "working" to bring Stadia players to PC through Ubisoft Connect

Ubisoft says it's working to "bring the games you own on Stadia to PC".

In a statement posted over the weekend, Ubisoft said it didn't have "specific details" on the proposal but would share them - along with more information for Ubisoft+ subscribers on Stadia - "at a later date".

"While Stadia will shut down on January 18, 2023, we're happy to share that we're working to bring the games you own on Stadia to PC through Ubisoft Connect," Ubisoft tweeted.

"We'll have more to share regarding specific details as well as the impact for Ubisoft+ subscribers at a later date."

Some fans, however, are objecting to the proposal, saying they'd rather have a refund of their Ubisoft+ subscription than switch it to PC.

"And what about those that couldn't afford a gaming PC and bought a Stadia as a solution to that?" asked one Twitterer in the comments. "Will those people get any compensation for having their games taken from them if they can't access them on PC?"

"Stadia is not shutting down," Google insisted when asked outright on Twitter if closure was imminent back in June. Just three months later, the beleaguered cloud gaming service announced it would close on 18th January 2023 - news even developers still hard at work on Google Stadia projects had not been expecting.