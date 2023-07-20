Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

The Elder Scrolls Online and Murder by Numbers are free on Epic right now

Severed Steel and Homeworld Remastered Collection up next.

News by Matt Wales News Reporter
The Epic Game Store's weekly freebies continue, this time pummelling the price of The Elder Scrolls Online and acclaimed puzzler Murder by Numbers down to an affordable zero pence.

The Elder Scrolls Online likely needs no introduction, not least because all the pertinent details are right there in the title. If you're still struggling though, it's an MMO - first released in 2014 - that whisks players to Tamriel for some fantasy japery.

If dragon nonsense isn't your thing, then your other option is Murder by Numbers, a lovely blend of campy detective mystery and - of all things - Picross, as players whizz back to the mid-90s in the role of Honor Mizhari, an actress on a hit TV detective show who's suddenly required to do some real-world investigating when her boss is found dead.

Murder by Numbers announcement trailer.

Eurogamer contributor Vikki Blake called Murder by Numbers an "unlikely but utterly lovable genre mash-up" when she slapped it with a Recommended badge back in 2020.

The Elder Scrolls Online and Murder by Numbers will be free to add to your Epic Games Store library until next Thursday, 27th July, when another batch of freebies - specifically Severed Steel and Homeworld Remastered Collection - will take their place.

