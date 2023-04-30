The Super Mario Bros. Movie is expected to cross $1bn at the worldwide box office later today

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is expected to cross $1 billion at the worldwide box office later today (Sunday, 30th April).

We already knew the Super Mario Bros. Movie was doing alright for itself, and that it's now officially the highest grossing film of 2023 so far and the biggest video game adaptation of all time, but if it does hit that milestone later today, it will only be the 10th animated movie to do so.

That's according to The Hollywood Reporter, which says the North American projected weekend gross for the movie is $37.5 million for a domestic tally of $487.5 million through Sunday.

Overseas, however, this is expected to be $69 million, taking it to a foreign total of $533 million – and a staggering $1.02 billion globally.

You've likely already heard there's something extra at the end of Super Mario Bros. Movie's credits, but there are actually two scenes to stay put for throughout the movie's credits - one after the first set of credits, and then the other at the very end.

"We've come a long way from Bowser's brief cameo in Wreck-It Ralph, when Nintendo famously gave notes on the correct way for Disney's animators to show Bowser holding a teacup," Tom wrote in his Super Mario Bros. Movie review.

"Illumination's version of this world, made hand-in-white-glove with Miyamoto himself, undoubtedly allows for more freedom - though, perhaps unusually for Miyamoto, steadfastly refuses to upset the tea table itself. Perhaps Nintendo's caution is understandable, considering he last time Mario appeared on cinema screens. Three decades on, this film arrives as part of a vastly different era of Mario, albeit with Nintendo's mascot as entertaining as ever."