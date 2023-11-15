Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. It's a series that highlights some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It's also about having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

If you can't go up in a game, you can always go down. Simply reverse the progression from up to down and there you go: your game is different. Plus as humans, we're forever fascinated by places we can't go, and down into the fiery core of our planet is absolutely one of them. What's down there - Hell? Dinosaurs? Where there's a gap in our knowledge, there's room for speculation, and we've had some incredible answers over the years. So, here's to the hidden worlds underneath the surface. Question is, which subterranean worlds are the best?