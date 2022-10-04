The Super Mario Bros. movie gets Nintendo Direct this week

The Super Mario Bros. movie gets Nintendo Direct this weekPipe down.
An upcoming Nintendo Direct will focus exclusively on the Super Mario Bros. CGI movie.
Streaming this Thursday (6th October), this Direct will give us our first look at Chris Pratt's take on Mario in the "world premiere trailer for the upcoming film". You will be able to watch it on YouTube here.
Pratt has already shared more about his role in the upcoming CGI Super Mario Bros. movie, stating that his take on the title character will be "updated and unlike anything you've heard in the Mario world before."
I am not sure if this is a good or bad thing. I guess the upcoming trailer will shine more light on that, so I will save any judgments until then.
The Super Mario Bros. movie also stars the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Charlie Day as Luigi. Meanwhile, longtime Mario voice actor Charles Martinet will have a series of cameos throughout.
The film is due to release on 7th April next year following a recent delay.
