If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Super Mario Bros. movie gets Nintendo Direct this week

Pipe down.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

An upcoming Nintendo Direct will focus exclusively on the Super Mario Bros. CGI movie.

Streaming this Thursday (6th October), this Direct will give us our first look at Chris Pratt's take on Mario in the "world premiere trailer for the upcoming film". You will be able to watch it on YouTube here.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Was Google Stadia always destined for failure?

Pratt has already shared more about his role in the upcoming CGI Super Mario Bros. movie, stating that his take on the title character will be "updated and unlike anything you've heard in the Mario world before."

I am not sure if this is a good or bad thing. I guess the upcoming trailer will shine more light on that, so I will save any judgments until then.

The Super Mario Bros. movie also stars the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Charlie Day as Luigi. Meanwhile, longtime Mario voice actor Charles Martinet will have a series of cameos throughout.

The film is due to release on 7th April next year following a recent delay.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch