Jack Black dons Bowser outfit to remix Super Mario Bros Movie hit Peaches on TikTok

Tenacious B.

Jack Black dressed as Super Mario Bros' Bowser in (I assume) his garden. He is reaching towards the camera in a dramatic fashion
Image credit: Jack Black/Eurogamer
News by Victoria Kennedy
I have said it before and I will say it again, Jack Black is the gift that keeps on giving.

In the performer's latest TikTok video, Black has once again dressed up as Bowser, whom he voiced for the Super Mario Bros. Movie. That in itself is enough to make me smile anyway, but there is more.

You see, he has also taken this opportunity to serenade us with a catchy remix of the film's hit song, Peaches.

Jack Black's Peaches music video.

As Black sings and prances with the same finesse and energy he gives to all his performances, virtual peaches can be seen falling from the sky. He even gets down on his knees at one point during this remix, which also includes a rapped section.

Really, how could the princess turn him down?

@jackblack 🍑🍑🍑🍑🍑 #supermariomovie 📹 @Taylor Stephens ♬ original sound - Jack Black
Jack Black at The Super Mario Bros. Movie premier in a Bowser inspired suit
Image credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

This is not the first time Black has embraced his inner Bowser in the real world. Earlier this year, Black appeared with co-stars Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, and Keegan Michael-Key on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

While the others wore smart casual clothing typical for such an occasion, Black was "tricked" (yeah right) by the others into dressing up as his Mario movie counterpart - revealing a little more than expected. He also showed up to the film's premiere in a spike-studded suit.

As for his song Peaches, it marked Black's first solo entry in the Billboard Hot 100. The song's music video managed to rack up an impressive 17m views in 11 days when it was released on YouTube.

And this isn't the only video game related music video Black has released this year. Back in May, Tenacious D (of which Black is one part of the duo) released a song called Video Games, and Black gave likeness to a host of eclectic video game characters including Lara Croft, Kratos and Link.

Super Mario Bros.

Nintendo GBA

