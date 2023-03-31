If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Donkey Kong rap composer can't escape its brilliance, inclusion in Super Mario Bros. Movie revealed

It's back to kick some tail!

News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Grant Kirkhope has many attributes to his name. This is the man who wrote the brilliant GoldenEye 007 watch music, after all. However, Kirkhope is also widely known for his DK rap number, something he composed for Donkey Kong 64 all the way back in the '90s.

This little number will be introduced to a new generation of Mario-loving fans thanks to its inclusion in the Super Mario Bros. Movie (of course, there is also the chance parents have already shown the rap to their children - I certainly have).

Seth Rogen, who voices Donkey Kong in the upcoming film, has revealed this iconic tune will be in the Super Mario Bros. Movie. In fact, it is the song Donkey Kong "comes out to", according to Rogen.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie final trailer.

In response to this revelation from Rogen, Kirkhope had the following to say:

"If you'd told me in '97, when I wrote the worst rap track in the history of rap tracks, that it would go on to be in a Mario Bros movie I'd would've burst with excitement! Long live the DK Rap!"

This is not the only little nugget of Super Mario related musical news today. In addition to the DK rap, we may now also have a small idea of what a song known as "Peaches" could sound like.

Jack Black, who voices Bowser in the Super Mario Bros. Movie, recently shared an image of himself with the sheet music for 'Peaches' - something widely assumed will be part of the film.

Games journalist and the man in charge of Walmart Canada's gaming related social media Riley Little decided to dig deeper into Black's image, and asked a composer what they thought this music could sound like.

Here is the end result:

So, what do you think?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released on 5th April in the UK, as in the US, with Chris Pratt recently saying viewers should stick around after the film ends for a post-credit scene which could hint at a potential sequel.

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Eurogamer.net Merch