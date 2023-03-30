Super Mario Bros. Movie post-credit scene hints at potential sequel, Chris Pratt says

Mario movie voice actor Chris Pratt says you should stick around after the film ends for a post-credit scene which hints at a potential sequel.

Without going into detail on what the scene might contain, Pratt did suggest that it was one direction a second Mario movie could continue in - if this one was a success.

In a round of press interviews ahead of the film's impending premiere, Pratt also spoke about the mixed response his casting had been given from some Nintendo fans - who Pratt described as "passionate".

The latest Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer.

"I totally get it, man," Pratt told io9. "There's a passionate fan base and I'm one of the fans. I get it. Mostly, people don't want something like this to get screwed up. They're precious about it. They're careful. And I'm grateful for that."

In a separate interview, Donkey Kong voice actor Seth Rogen addressed the fact that his vocal talents in trailers so far have simply sounded... a lot like Seth Rogen.

"I was very clear, I don't do voices," Rogen told Comicbook. "And if you want me to be in this movie, it's gonna sound like me and that's it [laughs]. And that was the beginning and end of that conversation.

"I was like, 'If you want Donkey Kong to sound a lot like me, I'm your guy.' But it did seem to work, you know, I think in the film and in the game I think all you really know about Donkey Kong is that he throws barrels and he does not like Mario very much."

Discussing that post-credits scene and other directions for a potential sequel, Pratt told CBR that there had been discussions about a Luigi's Mansion idea.

"Listen, there's like, at the end of the film, there's a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about," Pratt said. "And that gets me very, very excited. But there's been talk of Luigi's Mansion. That was a Gamecube game. I think that would be great."

Talk of a Mario post-credits scene reminds me of Sonic's own post-credits scene teasing the appearance of a certain other hedgehog.

Who has Nintendo left out of this film to be used in a sequel? Wario? Waluigi? Birdo?!