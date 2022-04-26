Super Mario Bros. film delayed to 2023

The upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie has been delayed, and will now launch in cinemas next April.

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto himself announced the holdup this morning, via Nintendo's Twitter account.

The film's new launch dates are 7th April (in North America) and 28th April (in Japan).

"This is Miyamoto," Miyamoto wrote. "After consulting with Chris-san, [Minions producer Chris Meledandri] my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023 – 28th April in Japan and 7th April in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait."

We still know very little about the film, which was previously set to arrive this December. Now, we have a year to wait again.

There's been no sign of a trailer, and no mention of its plot. We simply know the roster of famous names set to voice the Mushroom Kingdom cast.

Star of Jurassic World, Guardians of the Galaxy, Lego Movie, and soon to be the voice of Garfield in another CGI movie, Chris Pratt is Mario.

Anya Taylor-Joy is Peach, Charlie Day is Luigi, Jack Black is Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is Toad and Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong. Charles Martinet, the one true voice of Mario, will cameo. There's no mention of Birdo.