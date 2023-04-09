If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie's opening weekend looks set to break records

It's-a money!

The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Vikki Blake
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is off to a rip-roaring start and looks set to hit a record-breaking £296m ($368m) over the Easter weekend, making it the second-best global debut ever for an animated movie at the domestic box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Mario movie is projected to take £110m ($137m) over the three-day weekend, making it the US' second-best animated movie start after Incredibles 2, taking the silver from Finding Dory.

It's time for a training montage.

THR reports that this is Illumination's best-ever start – besting both Minions and Despicable Me – and is currently the top movie opening of the year, and the second-biggest five-day launch ever after Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, which also debuted over the Easter bank holiday.

You've likely already heard there's something extra at the end of Super Mario Bros. Movie's credits, but there are actually two scenes to stay put for throughout the movie's credits - one after the first set of credits, and then the other at the very end.

"We've come a long way from Bowser's brief cameo in Wreck-It Ralph, when Nintendo famously gave notes on the correct way for Disney's animators to show Bowser holding a teacup," Tom wrote in his Super Mario Bros. Movie review.

"Illumination's version of this world, made hand-in-white-glove with Miyamoto himself, undoubtedly allows for more freedom - though, perhaps unusually for Miyamoto, steadfastly refuses to upset the tea table itself. Perhaps Nintendo's caution is understandable, considering the last time Mario appeared on cinema screens. Three decades on, this film arrives as part of a vastly different era of Mario, albeit with Nintendo's mascot as entertaining as ever."

About the Author
Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

