Stay in your seats for two Super Mario Bros. Movie credits scenes

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now out in cinemas, and if you're planning to go, you've likely already heard there's something extra at the end of its credits.

Having seen the movie for ourselves, Eurogamer can now go into detail on what these scenes are - so, take this as your spoiler warning if you are going to see the film and don't want to know what to expect.

There are actually two scenes to stay put for throughout the movie's credits - one after the first set of credits (which end with a pleasing nod to former Nintendo president Satoru Iwata) and then the other at the very end.

Read on for details of both of those scenes - or head elsewhere to our spoiler-free Super Mario Bros. Movie review!

The first credits scene features Bowser, now trapped in a cage in Princess Peach's Castle, still tiny after being shrunken down in the film's main climax. On a miniature piano, Bowser plays a solemn reprise of his Tenacious D-esque rock ballad "Peaches", before a Toad guard pokes him and tells him to stop. All-in-all, it's a straightforward epilogue scene which establishes what happened to Bowser after the main ending - at least until he inevitably escapes in the sequel.

Wait a few minutes longer and you'll finally get the movie's main end-credits scene - which is the far more interesting. Here, we hear an egg shell cracking as the camera moves through a maze of twisted underground pipes. Eventually, we see the unmistakable white and green-spotted shell of a Yoshi egg, and hear his voice as the screen cuts to black.

So, Yoshi is in the Super Mario Bros. Movie 2, then! What's interesting here is Yoshi appears to be hatching in Brooklyn - presumably he arrived there as part of the film's big climax, which sees Bowser's castle break through into the "human" world.

Earlier false reports had claimed the movie closed with a wanted poster showing Wario and Waluigi - this is definitely not the case.

Super Mario Bros. Movie star Chris Pratt previously teased the film's post-credits scene and briefly discussed other directions for a potential follow-up - including chatter about a Luigi's Mansion idea.

"Listen, there's like, at the end of the film, there's a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about," Pratt said. "And that gets me very, very excited. But there's been talk of Luigi's Mansion. That was a Gamecube game. I think that would be great."