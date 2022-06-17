The Sims 4 Werewolves, from how to become a werewolf to Fury, rank, dormant abilities and Werebies explained

The Sims 4 community have often been desperate for a new occult Sim to join Vampires for years now, and now that the game pack is finally out in the world, the community can create their very own Werewolf stories. Or, if you’re a bit like us, can copy from Stephanie Meyer’s Twilight and bring out all of the romantic drama!

Copyright shenanigans aside, The Sims 4 Werewolves game pack has a lot on offer - which is why we’ve taken the time to break down the more important parts about the pack, such as how to become a werewolf, werewolf abilities, stats and passives, as well as unique social and world interactions for Werewolf Sims. No matter the question, we’ve got an answer to it!

On this page:

Watch on YouTube The Sims™ 4 Werewolves: Official Reveal Trailer

How to become a werewolf in The Sims 4 There’s a variety of different ways for you to become a werewolf in The Sims 4, the full list being the following: You create a Werewolf Sim in Create-A-Sim.

You are born from a Werewolf Sim.

You ask someone with the Cursed Bite Ability to make you into a Werewolf.

Your exploration leads you to be bitten/scratched by a werewolf. Create-A-Sim This is the easiest way to create a werewolf Sim, simply because all you need to do is choose that you want to be an occult Sim, select werewolf and you’re now able to pick and choose what your werewolf looks like, right down to their fur colour, shape of their ears, and their face. Voila, you are now a werewolf. Easy peasy. You are born from a Werewolf Sim You know how that extremely niche saying goes. “When two loving werewolves get together and decide to have a baby… that baby is highly likely to become a werewolf once they hit the teenage stage”. Indeed, when a Sim that is born from werewolf parents hits the teenage era of their life, it’s likely they’ll adapt the werewolf trait, similar to how it works with vampires. You ask to be made a Werewolf with the Cursed Bite ability Like vampires, some werewolves have the ability of the Cursed Bite. These bites infect Sims with Werebies, the dreaded disease that will eventually turn you into a werewolf. However, only powerful werewolves have this ability, and, if you want them to even consider turning you, you’ll need to make sure you’re at least friends, otherwise they’ll turn you away. Once you’ve been given the Cursed Bite, your Sim will contract Werebies. This will make Sims go through three different stages before transforming into a werewolf. First is the bite itself, which will fill your Sim with rage, the next is general discomfort, and will lead to your Sim feeling uncomfortable and foaming at the mouth. After that is hunger, meaning your Sims needs will go down much faster than before. Eventually this all leads to transformation, where your Sim will go into a rage. Your exploration leads you to be bitten/scratched by a werewolf This is very similar to being bitten by a werewolf with the Cursed Bite ability, however, for this to happen you must explore the Underground Tunnels near the community lot, The Grimtooth Bar and Bunker. Once explored, there will be several different options for players to choose - some will lead to research being discovered, others will lead to a fight, etc. For players to be bitten/scratched, they will need to keep on exploring until they are given the option to go down a tunnel where they hear growling. Do so, and your Sim will end up in a scuffle with a werewolf and will contract the Werebies virus. What each variation of becoming a werewolf has in common is that you’ll first need to actually transform into a Werewolf and manage not to scare one another to grant you the dormant ability to transform between your human and werewolf form at will. You’ll learn more about dormant abilities, and their relation to the things you need to do as a werewolf, below. But how do you actively transform into a werewolf for the first time? Well, that’s all to do with Fury.

What is Fury in the The Sims 4 Werewolves? For Sims to change into their Werewolf form for the first time, they first need to embrace their Fury - a hungry rage that runs deep within each werewolf’s blood, and is what pushes them over the edge to become a mindless, rampaging beast. This rage is called Fury, and each Werewolf’s Sims tick that makes them lose their rag is different. During our preview of the game, we created two Werewolf Sims - each having their very own Fury. One Werewolf Sim lost their rag whenever they slept at night because that simply wasn’t the right time to sleep for them. However, our other Sim didn’t like being uncomfortable at any time and took things a lot more personally if they were embarrassed or felt awkward, therefore raising their Fury. Another way that we found helped raise Fury was through doing ‘Werewolf’ things, such as smashing or scratching furniture. Giving in to any sort of bestial nature through interactions (usually indicated with a Werewolf symbol) often led to a rise in Fury. As the Sim’s Fury rises, they’ll begin to show the effects of their fury through a red aura that follows them around. They will also get more emotional, and become easier to anger. Eventually their eyes will turn red, and once they reach full Fury, they’ll transform into a Werewolf. During these Furies, Werewolf Sims will be unable to do anything outside of raging. One of the best ways to stop them from doing anything that’ll negatively affect your relationship with others is by locking them into a room where they’ll be unable to do anything but scratch and smash things. It’s costly, but worth it.

How to level up werewolf rank in The Sims 4 There’s a lot of interesting things about being a werewolf in The Sims 4, but unfortunately the real good stuff is hidden behind tiers. Which means, yes, you’ve guessed it, you need to ‘level up’ your werewolf Sim in order to rise through the ranks, and get more abilities from the skill tree. There are five ranks overall: Rank 1 - Pup

- Pup Rank 2 - Runt

- Runt Rank 3 - Prime

- Prime Rank 4 - Veteran

Werewolf dormant abilities in The Sims 4 Like Vampire Sims, Werewolves come with their own unique ability trees. These abilities are able to be unlocked via points, earned via doing Werewolf-like things or through research. However, there are also dormant abilities. These are unable to be unlocked by ability points, and, instead, players must get their Sims to do certain things to unlock them. Below you can see which abilities are dormant and how to unlock them: Werewolf Empathy - You’ve been around werewolves enough to know what makes them tick. After calming down other Werewolves, you are able to remove Fury from other Werewolves, preventing them from rampaging.

- You’ve been around werewolves enough to know what makes them tick. After calming down other Werewolves, you are able to remove Fury from other Werewolves, preventing them from rampaging. Werewolf Mentorship - You’ve guided others in the way of the wolf. When mentoring other Werewolves, they gain bonus rank, better moods and relationship gains at a more efficient rate.

- You’ve guided others in the way of the wolf. When mentoring other Werewolves, they gain bonus rank, better moods and relationship gains at a more efficient rate. Werewolf Diplomacy - You’ve helped others sympathize with the plight of Werewolves. With this ability, you’re able to bestow the “Werewolf Ally” trait on other Sims, changing their outlook.

- You’ve helped others sympathize with the plight of Werewolves. With this ability, you’re able to bestow the “Werewolf Ally” trait on other Sims, changing their outlook. Lunar Epiphany - You’ve gained more of an understanding after reading the sacred Werewolf texts. With this ability, you’re able to understand a unique, Werewolf language that not many others can do and can cure yourself from being a Werewolf

- You’ve gained more of an understanding after reading the sacred Werewolf texts. With this ability, you’re able to understand a unique, Werewolf language that not many others can do and can cure yourself from being a Werewolf Werewolf Menace - You take glee in scaring others as a Werewolf, and feel no guilt. Scaring other Sims makes you feel more playful.

- You take glee in scaring others as a Werewolf, and feel no guilt. Scaring other Sims makes you feel more playful. Transformation Mastery - You’ve locked yourself away during an episode of Fury, and have gained understanding. Once you’ve managed to not scare anyone while in a Fury as a Werewolf, you will be able to unlock this ability to transform at will.

How to cure Werebies in The Sims 4 For whatever reason, sometimes you may not want to become a Werewolf. Unfortunately once you’ve caught Werebies you have very little time before you complete the transformation, turning you into a Werewolf. However, we’ve discovered that there are two ways to cure yourself from Werebies. One is reliant on chance, whereas the other is guaranteed to make those Werebies a thing of the past: Sweat the Werebies Out - When your Sim next goes to sleep, there is a unique interaction when you click on your bed that says ‘Sweat the Werebies Out’. This option doesn’t always work out in comparison to the next option, but there is a possibility that your Sim will be cured.

- When your Sim next goes to sleep, there is a unique interaction when you click on your bed that says ‘Sweat the Werebies Out’. This option doesn’t always work out in comparison to the next option, but there is a possibility that your Sim will be cured. Ask for the remedy at The Grimtooth Bar and Bunker - Head to this specific bar in the Moonwood Mill neighborhood and ask the bartender for a ‘Werebies Remedy’. You’ll be given it and will be cured.