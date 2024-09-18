EA wants The Sims film to have Barbie's impact

EA has officially announced a film adaptation of The Sims is in the works and aims for it to have an impact like the Barbie film.

The film will be produced by Barbie actress Margot Robbie's production company LuckyChap, with Loki director Kate Herron at the helm.

In an interview with Variety, EA's vice president and general manager of The Sims Kate Gorman discussed the company's plans for the film and the inclusion of fan-favourite Easter Eggs.

"What I will tell you is it's very much rooted in The Sims universe," said Gorman. "And what we want is to have a truly authentic Sims experience brought to a theatrical release. So what you'll see from us is that we have been wanting to get this right. We wanted the right partners and to make an impact the size of something like a Barbie movie is exactly what we want.

"And we know there's so much love and nostalgia, probably beyond what we would even realise, for The Sims and so many people like us have played throughout generations. So we want this to be an experience that reflects all that amazing history and play of so many people in this world, but also is something that you can share across generations and to be part of pop culture and culturally relevant."

Gorman has promised an "authentic Sims experience" that will see its universe "come to life" with "classic experiences".

"There will be Freezer Bunnies," Gorman confirmed. "I'm sure a pool without a ladder is somewhere in there, but we haven't finalised any of those details. But that's the idea, is to say that it lives within this space. It's a nod to all of the amazing play and creation and fun that people have had over the last 25 years within The Sims."

Freezer Bunnies, for those who haven't played The Sims, have recurred in the games since The Sims 2 as cute toys spotted in freezers, toy boxes and more.

Herron not only directed the first season of Disney+ series Loki, but wrote a script for an episode of Doctor Who and will be directing episodes of HBO's The Last of Us season two.

Yesterday, EA shared a blog post explaining the future of The Sims. The company confirmed it's not working on The Sims 5 and is instead moving "beyond linear, sequential Sims releases".