The sad lore hidden within Elden Ring's song of the bats

Blindsided.
Victoria Kennedy
Those who have been exploring the Lands Between in Elden Ring over the last couple of months will have likely come across the game's singing bat enemies. These enemies have humanoid facial features and will attack when approached. However, these mysterious creatures are often heard before they are seen, as (as their name suggests) they sing a rather haunting song known as the Song of Lament.

This song is sung in Latin, adding to the mysterious aura that surrounds these bats. However, one player has recently discovered a translation of the bats' song and revealed its unsettling translation.

Twitter user Chinchillazilla (via Screen Rant) wrote, "just learned that the singing bats in Elden Ring are singing in Latin and their song is a huge bummer". The user then went on leave a copy of the translated song for others to mull over.

So, here are the roughly translated lyrics from Chinchillazilla:

"O that land, formerly blessed now withered. We had been destined for motherhood. But now have become disfigured. We wailed and wept, but no one comforts us. Golden one, at whom were you so angry?"

You can see a video of Elden Ring's bats singing their lament below, with a slight variation on the translation (thanks, Games From Mars).

Earlier today, a new update was released for the game. This update has (thankfully) fixed Melania's unintended self-healing mechanic.

Elsewhere, modders have been hard at work in a bid to make Elden Ring's multiplayer a more seamless experience.

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

