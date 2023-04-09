If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Last of Us Part 1's new PC patch addresses "crashes, performance, and fixes gameplay and UI issues"

It also includes "platform and hardware-specific fixes".

the last of us part 1, showing joel and ellie
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

A new patch for The Last of Us Part 1 is now available for PC.

Patch 1.0.2. dropped over the bank holiday weekend, hoping to address "some crashes, improve performance in some areas, and fix several gameplay and UI issues including some animation, texture, and lighting bugs".

The Last of Us Part 1 PC vs PS5 - A Disappointing Port With Big Problems To Address

Naughty Dog shared news of the new update via its social media channels, confirming that the patch "addresses performance, user experience, visuals, and more", as well as "platform and hardware-specific fixes".

"We at Naughty Dog and our partners at Iron Galaxy are continuing to watch and investigate player reports, and will keep you updated on future improvements and patches, including a mouse jitters fix," the studio added.

The full patch notes are available to peruse over at the official website.

Naughty Dog recently apologised to PC players for the "quality level" of The Last of Us Part 1 and assured fans that it working to address the "issues preventing some of you from experiencing the game".

As Matt summarised for us recently, The Last of Us Part 1 finally launched for PC after a 25-day delay designed to ensure it would debut "in the best shape possible". Despite that delay, PC purchasers on Steam quickly began reporting a host of technical issues - including inconsistent frame rates, regular crashes, stuttering, long load times, and poor optimisation - soon garnering the port a Mostly Negative rating on Valve's storefront.

Comments
