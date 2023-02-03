The Last of Us Part 1 gets 25-day delay on PC

The Last of Us: Part 1 will arrive on PC a little later than expected, with Naughty Dog announcing a new 28th March release date to ensure the game arrives "in the best possible shape".

The Last of Us Part 1 - Naughty Dog's new-gen spruce-up of the acclaimed 2013 stealth survival horror - initially launched for PlayStation 5 last September, and the long-promised PC version was eventually confirmed to be arriving on 3rd March this year.

With a month to go until its originally planned launch date, however, Naughty Dog has confirmed a 25-day delay. "Let's get right to it," the studio wrote in a statement shared on Twitter. "We initially announced The Last of Us Part 1 PC release would be 3rd March, but we've decided to push its launch date out by just a few week; it will now be released on 28th March."

Watch on YouTube The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 - The Digital Foundry Tech Review.

"We at the studio have been completely blown away by the outpouring of love and support for The Last of Us these last few weeks," it continued. "Hearing your love for the HBO adaptation, seeing your beautiful Photo Mode shots, and learning about how the world and characters our studio created nearly a decade ago continue to reach new and old fans alike floors us every day. We know a lot of you have been revisiting the story that started it all with The Last of Us Part 1 on PlayStation 5 console, and we realise many of you have been excited to jump in - some for the first time - when Part 1 hits PC.

"And so we want to make sure that The Last of Us Part 1 PC debut is in the best shape possible. These additional few weeks will allow us to ensure this version of The Last of Us lives up to your, and our, standards. We are so excited to bring The Last of Us Part 1 to a new platform, reaching new and returning players with Joel and Ellie's unforgettable story of survival, and we hope that you'll continue to look forward to its PC release on 28th March."

"The Naughty Dog team appreciates your support and enthusiasm," the studio concluded, "and we look forward to sharing more about The Last of Us Part 1 PC version soon".

The Last of Us has, of course, made headlines in recent weeks thanks to HBO's critically acclaimed - and record-breaking - live-action TV adaptation. Its most recent instalment, which marked the television series' first major deviation from the original source material, received widespread acclaim, decimating tissue boxes around the world. Episode 4 airs Monday 6th February on Sky Atlantic and Now TV in the UK.