The Callisto Protocol opening leaks online

The opening of The Callisto Protocol has leaked.

The game is set for release on 2nd December across PlayStation and Xbox consoles and PC, but 13 minutes of footage has been shared on YouTube.

Of course, it's low quality off-screen footage but it still details the title screen, settings, and the beginning of the story.

Watch on YouTube We've played The Callisto Protocol!

We won't give details here to avoid spoilers, but the video was shared on video game fan forum Resetera. It's now been removed.

The Callisto Protocol is the latest game from Glen Schofield, co-creator of the Dead Space series, at his new studio Striking Distance.

A fresh teaser trailer for the game was released just a few days ago. Eurogamer's video team also went hands-on with the game - you can check out their impressions in the embedded video above.

It's set to be a gory and horrifying experience, so much so the game won't be on sale in Japan.

And it's not the only game to leak. Some of this year's biggest games have suffered major leaks ahead of launch.

That includes Pokémon Scarlet and Violet evolutions and various details and footage of God of War Ragnarök, A Plague Tale: Requiem and more.