PSA: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks are out in the wild

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has leaked ahead of the game's release on 18th.

Photos of the game are circulating online after a player posted them to Twitter.

The person leaking the game seems to have received their physical copy of the game early, as evidenced by them uploading a picture of the box.

Watch on YouTube You've Been Ambushed by Gimmighoul! | Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

The version being leaked is the Spanish version of Violet. I won't describe exactly what's included in the leaks here, but know that it contains spoilers for various Pokémon evolutions. If you're curious enough you can easily find the photos with a quick Google search.

Nintendo Switch games leaking thanks to early retail copies now seems to be a regular occurrence. In July, a ROM of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was shared online ahead of release.

The Pokémon games have been no exception. Almost a year ago, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl leaked due to retail copies. At the beginning of the year Pokémon Legends: Arceus also leaked, to the extent of streamers broadcasting the game on Twitch before it was out.

Beware on social media and YouTube if you want to avoid spoilers.