Swirlix 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Swirlix in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Cotton Candy Pokémon, making it the perfect time to catch a perfect Swirlix in Pokémon Go.

Swirlix occupies a weird space in Pokémon Go in that it has a surprisingly low catch rate, despite not being a particularly good Pokémon. As a result, the chances of you having a perfect shiny Swirlix are pretty low, making this a great opportunity to go out and try to catch one! And if Swirlix isn’t your cup of tea, the special bonus running alongside this Spotlight Hour is the much-loved double catch Stardust bonus.

Swirlix 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Swirlix with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Swirlix based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Swirlix:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 1010 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum – 1094 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Slurpuff good in PVP?

Sadly, no; trying to win with Slurpuff is like trying to wash cotton candy. Still, no matter your league, Slurpuff runs Charm (Fast move), Flamethrower (Charged move) and Energy Ball (Charged move). While it can apply reasonable Fast move pressure thanks to Charm, Slurpuff – the evolved form of Swirlix – it’s both slow and inflexible. It also applies low shield pressure, which isn’t all that ideal.

The long and short of it is that there are simply better options in the Fairy typing.

In Great League, you can expect wins against the Dark side of the meta (Umbreon, Scrafty and the like), along with Altaria and Medicham. However, the losses against Galarian Stunfisk, Trevenant, Swampert and Noctowl are much more important, with Stunfisk being the biggest threat. Slurpuff doesn’t even rank in the top 200 Pokémon for this league.

Slurpuff fares slightly better in Ultra League, but only by around 10 places, coming in ninth for Fairy-types overall. The most notable benefit to running Slurpuff here is that you can pull in wins against Cobalion and Giratina. This is good news of course, although with expected losses against Talonflame, Swampert, Cresselia, Trevenant and Walrein, Slurpuff is not well stacked against the rest of the meta.

As to Master League, Slurpuff is totally worthless. Don’t even think about it. It barely makes it into the top 400 Pokémon in this League.

Is there a shiny Swirlix in Pokémon Go?

Yes! Released back in August 2022, alongside shiny Pansage as part of the Go Fest Sapporo event, there is a shiny Swirlix in Pokémon Go.

However, given its scarcity since its August release, there's a very good chance that you dont have one.

Swirlix and Slurpuff are both Fairy-type Pokémon.

Spotlight Hours, unlike Community Days, do not have a boosted shiny rate, so, as you’re hunting for a shiny Swirlix, you’ll be doing so with the regular shiny rates in this play. This means, if you really want a shiny Swirlix, you need to make the most of this hour! And remember, with Swirlix’s low base catch rate, you’ll want to use your Golden Razz Berries to maximise your chances of a successful catch.

What does shiny Swirlix look like?

As you can see below, Swirlix and Slurpuff take on a more caramelised colour than their usual pure white. Both also swap their pink accents for brown, though Slurpuff’s red collar (we think?) takes on a much deeper shade of red.

Thanks to Reddit user TopAssistance2 for the handy comparison.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Swirlix in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch Stardust bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Stardust twice as fast as usual, with each Swirlix caught giving 200 Stardust instead of the base 100. If the in-game weather is cloudy, this adds an additional 50 Stardust (twice the usual 25), and this is stacks with a Star Piece to give a 1.5x multiplier to all Stardust gained. This means that each weather-boosted Swirlix caught while using a Star Piece will be worth 375 Stardust!

Thanks to Swirlix being a Fairy-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time). Next week, we’ll see Seedot take the spotlight with double catch Stardust.

Good luck finding a perfect shiny Swirlix!