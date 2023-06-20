Sunkern 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Sunkern in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Seed Pokémon, which means it’s the perfect time to catch a shiny Sunkern in Pokémon Go.

Sunkern and its evolution Sunflora are two fantastic top-down designs, but are ultimately useless in Pokémon Go Raids and Go Battle League. Still, If you’re still hunting for a perfect 100% IV Sunkern for your 'Hundodex', the Pokédex page of 4* perfect Pokémon, this spotlight hour is the perfect time to go looking for one!

As usual, catching as many Pokémon as possible is the plan for this week’s Spotlight Hour, although the main attraction really is the chance to maximise the double transfer candy bonus that runs alongside the event. Remember, taking the time to clear out your storage makes it easier to catch more Pokémon in the long term!

Sunkern 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch an Sunkern with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect', of course, means two things in Pokémon Go. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using these three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is usually only ever the best version of itself in the Master League, raids and Go Rocket battles.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, so it helps to know the CPs that a perfect Sunkern will spawn at.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Sunkern:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 339 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 367 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Sunflora good in PVP?

Sunflora is straight awful in Pokémon Go. Whether you’re into raids (PVE) or Go Battle League (PVP), there are dozens of better choices. It has poor bulk and a suboptimal moveset, and when trying to go leaf-to-leaf with other mono-Grass types, it simply does not stack up.

Running Bullet Seed, Leaf Storm and Sludge Bomb, Sunflora is nothing to write home about. Sure, you have a fast-charging move and some coverage, but Leaf Storm nukes your own attack. Fortunately, with Sunflora’s low bulk, this doesn’t matter too much as it’s not going to be there for a long time. In Great League you can beat anything with a strong aversion to Grass (i.e. the Water types), but lose to Noctowl, Medicham, Sableye, Trevenant and Galarian Stunfisk.

Sunflora sadly isn’t even remotely worth running in Ultra League, thanks to its CP capping out at 2421 at Level 50. That is a lot of Stardust you’ll have to burn on a terrible Pokémon. The match-ups are basically the same: anything with hay fever loses but you lose to the vast majority of the meta.

Master League is out of the question. Don’t run Sunflora in Master League.

Is there a shiny Sunkern in Pokémon Go?

Yes, as with all Johto Pokémon, there is shiny Sunkern in Pokémon Go!

Shiny Sunkern was released in August 2018, as part of the year’s Johto Festival, alongside regional friends Natu, Xatu, Pineco and Forretress.

What does shiny Sunkern look like?

As with its prowess in PVP and PVE (or lack thereof), shiny Sunkern is stunningly disappointing.

Shiny Sunflora is a like Sunflora but with a mild sun tan. Its yellows become slightly darker. Despite the strong sun, however, shiny Sunkern is losing chlorophyll from its leaves. Somebody get that seed some water, stat! Or less of it. Plants are weird like that.

Shiny Sunflora is pretty much the same — the Pokémon Company simply took the white balance and ramped it up to overexpose it. It’s simply paler across the board. If shiny Sunkern is sun-kissed, shiny Sunflora is simply sun-bleached.

Other things to know about Sunkern Spotlight Hour

Spotlight Hour always brings a bonus for you to exploit, and this week it’s double transfer candy. As always, this runs throughout the hour and affects more than just the Pokémon in the spotlight.

This is a very important bonus to make the most of, especially for lower-level trainers looking to fill out their Pokédex. The smartest way to maximise do this is to have a Tag in your Pokémon storage just for this purpose. We recommend creating one called 'Transfer', where you can place Pokémon you don’t want or need. Instead of transferring them as and when you catch them, hold them back for events like these, when you can bulk transfer them. All that Candy adds up very quickly, and is especially useful when transferring something like a Mewtwo for double candy, or after a huge event like Hoenn Tour!

It’s also good to note that, thanks to Sunkern being a Grass-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour — 6pm to 7pm (local time). Next week will see Doduo trot its way into the spotlight with double evolution XP!

Good luck finding a perfect shiny Sunkern!