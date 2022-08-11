Splatoon 3's demo brings free Nintendo Switch Online trial with it

Along with the upcoming demo for Splatoon 3, Nintendo is also offering Switch users a pretty awesome little perk.

To get access to the demo, you will need to have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. However, not everyone who has a Switch necessarily wants to subscribe to NSO.

To negate this, Nintendo is offering everyone who downloads the demo a code that will give them a seven day trial of its subscription service.

This means that, not only will you be able to have a go at covering every conceivable surface in brightly-coloured ink, you will also be able to have a whirl with other Nintendo classics from the NES and SNES era.

Sadly, at least from what I can tell, you will not get access to the service's higher Expansion Pack tier, which has games from the Nintendo 64 days included.

Nintendo has said that codes for this trial will be emailed out from 25th August, and will be redeemable until 29th August. Even if you have had a free trial for NSO in the past, you will still be able to make use of this offer.

Who wins: Rock, Paper, or Scissors? There's only one way to find out...



Get ready for the #Splatoon3: Splatfest World Premiere on 27/08!



