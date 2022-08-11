If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Splatoon 3's demo brings free Nintendo Switch Online trial with it

Octopus Prime.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

Along with the upcoming demo for Splatoon 3, Nintendo is also offering Switch users a pretty awesome little perk.

To get access to the demo, you will need to have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. However, not everyone who has a Switch necessarily wants to subscribe to NSO.

To negate this, Nintendo is offering everyone who downloads the demo a code that will give them a seven day trial of its subscription service.

Watch on YouTube
An inkling of what's to come.

This means that, not only will you be able to have a go at covering every conceivable surface in brightly-coloured ink, you will also be able to have a whirl with other Nintendo classics from the NES and SNES era.

Sadly, at least from what I can tell, you will not get access to the service's higher Expansion Pack tier, which has games from the Nintendo 64 days included.

Nintendo has said that codes for this trial will be emailed out from 25th August, and will be redeemable until 29th August. Even if you have had a free trial for NSO in the past, you will still be able to make use of this offer.

Meanwhile, for a full breakdown on everything we learned about Splatoon 3 during yesterday's Direct, check out Martin's piece here.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch