Spider-Gwen confirmed for Fortnite's gloop season

Spider-Gwen confirmed for Fortnite's gloop seasonGoo news.
A series of teasers for Fortnite's next season has confirmed the arrival of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's animated heroine Spider-Gwen.
This latest Marvel character to join Fortnite is one of four new skins teased today via a series of promotional images - each of which simply shows a hand reaching out of a puddle of gloop.
Fortnite's next season is set to begin this Sunday, 18th September, as its peaceful summer party gets consumed by chrome-coloured goo.
Several other teasers with their own hands firm up leaks which have been rumbling around the Fortnite community over the past few weeks - that Spider-Gwen would be included in the next season's battle pass, for example, and that it would also include a goth redesign for the game's popular cat character Meowscles (or perhaps his offspring Kit?)
Over on Fortnite's Twitter, capitalised letters in messages appear to be spelling out the word "CHROME". Various high-profile characters have disappeared from the game's Battle Royale Island over the past weeks - who it seems players will now have to set free.
fRee them— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 14, 2022
Earlier this week, a series of TikTok-style teasers appeared online, where faux influencers saw the same metallic gloop popping up unexpectedly while they tried to record videos.
